2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Begins to Strip Camo, Has Production Grille

We've been following the development of the W223 S-Class for almost two years, but it never feels like we're close to uncovering its secrets. Still, the latest spy video from Stuttgart, Germany reveals Mercedes has begun the long process of stripping the camo off its new flagship.

4 photos



The man behind the camera, Mercedes spotter WalkoArt, also points at the uncamouflaged door handles. But we think these are fakes since there's no recess for your hand to go through. In any case, opening car doors is for plebs, and we wouldn't be surprised if Mercedes comes up with some kind of smartwatch/phone-detecting, auto-popping doors.



In our opinion, the design of Daimler's luxury cars has been on a steady downward slope since the W222 S-Class came out, and this new generation could be the model that sets them on the right track. Subtlety is still the name of the game, just like the



That's because Mercedes is working with increased tracks and wheelbase, which allows them to add a slope to the roof without destroying headspace. At the same time, the face of the car sits lower, and the wrap-around effect with the taillights connected by trim will add width.



Because this is their flagship, Mercedes is playing its cards close to the chest. The thing we do know for sure is that autonomy will get a level-up, and



There's very little room for new engine technology to be added. However, we should see the latest V8 from the AMG to rival the top Porsche Panamera. But due to emissions regulations in Europe, the focus there will be almost exclusively put on 4- and 6-cylinder setups.



