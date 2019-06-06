autoevolution
 

Woman Drives With Cheating Husband Naked on the Hood of the Car

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, or inventiveness like a female driver. A woman from Barranquilla, Columbia, punished her cheating husband by having him ride naked on top of her car.
The incident occurred on May 15 and videos of it have been making the rounds on social media since then, attaining viral status recently. Noticias AM PM identifies the cheating hubby as Jairo Vargas and notes that, in addition to the humiliating ride, he was also fined for indecent exposure.

What a way to wrap up a day you thought would be nice. According to the report, Vargas went to a motel with his lady lover, where he got busted by the wife. He pleaded with her for forgiveness and she agreed to give it to him if he rode home naked on top of her car. She did give him a towel or a t-shirt to hide his face with, in all fairness.

Along the road, the sight of the naked man on the car caused quite a scene, with many stopping in traffic to shoot video or should insults at him. “¡Oye, simpático!” is probably the nicest thing he heard on this ride from hell.

However, to his credit, the dude hung in there without much protesting, so he must have really wanted to be welcomed back in the family home.

To cap it all off, when the crowd got so big it caused a serious traffic disturbance, cops showed up and fined him the equivalent of $100 for indecent exposure and disturbing the public order. He was forced to cover up and was taken into custody, but the thought of being able to (eventually) go home to his wife was probably worth it.

That said, the woman should have been fined too, for riding across the city with a man on the roof of her car, but the report says nothing about that.

