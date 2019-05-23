Pontiac Trans Am "Dirt Bandit" Has All-Terrain Tires, Looks Badass

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 580 4Matic Joins U.S. Lineup

Starting with the 2020 model year, the GLE gets even better with the introduction of the GLE 580 4Matic at $76,800 in the United States excluding destination charge. The range-topping engine slots above the 3.0-liter I6 of the GLE 450 and GLE 53, packing a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and 483 ponies. Torque is rated at 516 pound-feet (700 Nm), and the engine is assisted by an integrated starter-generator which provides an additional 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm) of torque.

The mild-hybrid V8 is complemented by a nine-speed automatic transmission, the 9G-Tronic that launched with the W222 in 2013. AMG models such as the GLE 63 are paired to the AMG Speedshift MCT 9-speed transmission which rolled out in the E 63 performance sedan.

Speaking of the 63, it's believed the GLE in this flavor will level up to 550 horsepower (410 kW) from the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 codenamed M177. In the GLC 63 S 4Matic, the engine develops 503 horsepower (375 kW) and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque. The M177 is also utilized by the C 63, G 63, S 63, GT 63, and Aston Martin in the Vantage and DB11.

Hopping inside the GLE 580 reveals lots of screens, starting with the dual 12.3-inch setup for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. MBUX runs the show with the help of artificial intelligence and cloud services, and if you opt for the AMG Line, the size of the wheels goes up to 22 inches.

Coming as standard with 4Matic all-wheel drive, the GLE 580 also features Airmatic air suspension, adaptive damping, leather upholstery, and many more. In addition to the 450 and 53 models, the 580 also joins the 350 that Mercedes-Benz offers with rear- and all-wheel drive.

Over in the United States, pricing for the GLE 350 with 4Matic starts at $56,200 excluding destination charge. But then again, who would spend that load of cash on a mid-size luxury SUV with a 2.0-liter engine instead of getting the six-cylinder option?