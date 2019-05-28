autoevolution

2020 BMW 1M Looks Sportier, Has Three Doors

28 May 2019, 10:45 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Back in 2019, BMW talked about a survey showing that 80 percent of 1 Series owners believed their cars used front-wheel-drive. I never trusted that poll too much and yet the time has come to face the Bavarian carmaker's FWD revolution - BMW released the 2020 1 Series yesterday, with the compact machine having switched to a front-paw platform, sharing this with multiple 2 Series family models and MINI vehicles.
44 photos
2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)2020 BMW 1 Series Hatchback (F40)
We've already discussed the 2020 BMW 1 Series, so I'll skip straight to the performance drawbacks brought by the FWD switch.

Sure, some might argue that the performance versions of the compact come with xDrive, so understeer isn't an issue, while also mentioning that rivals such as the Mercedes-AMG A35/A45 or Audi S3/RS3 also feature smiliar layouts.

However, the BMW's change means the delicious straight-six is gone, since it was longitudinally-mounted.

And while there's a 2020 BMW M315i xDrive with 306 hp on tap, this is slightly slower to 60 mph (96 km/h) than the said German rivals, at least on paper.

Oh, and let's not forget that all-out drifting, which was a treat of the old 1 Series, is not gone, even though small slides should still be possible.

As you can imagine, the Internet is not happy about all this. And the result is the rendering we have here, which portrays the newcomer in 1M guise, while also gifting it with the forbidden 3-door layout.

While I'm not a huge fan of the latter feature (while have fewer doors on a hatchback anyway? It won't magically turn it into a coupe), the 1M certainly sounds appealing, especially since the M Division has ruled out such an all-out version.

So we'll probably have to turn to such imaginary tales when seeking a rival for the Audi RS3 and the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45 (by the way, the Affalterbach compact monster is expected to pack north of 400 ponies).

2020 bmw 1 series bmw 1 series BMW rendering BMW 1M Bmw M pic of the day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
BMW models:
BMW 1 SeriesBMW 1 Series CompactBMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleAll BMW models  
 
 