New Mercedes-Benz GLA Spotted Testing, Looks More Like a Crossover

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA was expected to show up last year, so perhaps the compact crossover will land within the next twelve months. A prototype of the 2020/2021 GLA was recently spied performing a test that required the rear doors to be removed, as you can notice in the gallery above.The small length of the rear door opening confirms the compact nature of the vehicle. However, unlike the outgoing GLA, the newcomer will look more like a crossover, as opposed to the jacked-up hatchback look of the outgoing model. Of course, those aiming for the fullappearance on a compact model can always go for the Mercedes-GLB.Boosting cabin space is one of the priorities of the generation change, with the limited interior room being the most important drawback of the first-gen model. And the new MBUX infotainment system will help unclutter the cabin.On the powertrain front, the GLA will obviously borrow the engine range of the 2019 A-Class and you can find the units here Now that the hatchback is on its way to receiving a two-model Mercedes-AMG family (the 306 hp A35 is already among us, while a 400+ hp A45 is just around the corner), the Mercedes-AMG GLA will follow suit. Meanwhile, you can check out the link for a review of the original GLA45 ).And since performance crossovers now enjoy more traction than ever, the said pair should become popular.The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA was expected to show up last year, so perhaps the compact crossover will land within the next twelve months.