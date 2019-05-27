autoevolution

New Mercedes-Benz GLA Spotted Testing, Looks More Like a Crossover

27 May 2019, 11:12 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Mercedes-Benz is currently in the midst of an SUV offensive, from the lavish second-generation GLS to the electric EQC. Of course, the German automotive producer's entry-level high-rider, namely the Mercedes-Benz GLA, is also part of the plan. The second incarnation of the crossover is currently in its advanced development stage.
6 photos
New Mercedes-Benz GLA Spotted TestingNew Mercedes-Benz GLA Spotted TestingNew Mercedes-Benz GLA Spotted TestingNew Mercedes-Benz GLA Spotted TestingNew Mercedes-Benz GLA Spotted Testing
A prototype of the 2020/2021 GLA was recently spied performing a test that required the rear doors to be removed, as you can notice in the gallery above.

The small length of the rear door opening confirms the compact nature of the vehicle. However, unlike the outgoing GLA, the newcomer will look more like a crossover, as opposed to the jacked-up hatchback look of the outgoing model. Of course, those aiming for the full SUV appearance on a compact model can always go for the Mercedes-AMG GLB.What about the interior of the newcomer?
Boosting cabin space is one of the priorities of the generation change, with the limited interior room being the most important drawback of the first-gen model. And the new MBUX infotainment system will help unclutter the cabin.

On the powertrain front, the GLA will obviously borrow the engine range of the 2019 A-Class and you can find the units here.Customers will get to choose between two Mercedes-AMG GLA models
Now that the hatchback is on its way to receiving a two-model Mercedes-AMG family (the 306 hp A35 is already among us, while a 400+ hp A45 is just around the corner), the Mercedes-AMG GLA will follow suit. Meanwhile, you can check out the link for a review of the original GLA45).

And since performance crossovers now enjoy more traction than ever, the said pair should become popular.

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA was expected to show up last year, so perhaps the compact crossover will land within the next twelve months.
mercedes-benz gla Mercedes-Benz 2021 mercedes-benz gla spyshots crossover
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactMERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 