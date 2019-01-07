2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Shows Off Redesigned Rear Fascia

SpaceX Crew Dragon Is Vertical on the Launch Pad at Cape Canaveral

As we’re laughing at the Urus for misspelling its name , Lamborghini is working on the final touches for the redesigned Huracan. The mid-cycle refresh is extremely close to being revealed by Sant’Agata Bolognese for the 2020 model year, and as you can tell from this photograph, the newcomer is called Huracan Evo. 34 photos



LP610-4 will no longer be used for the Huracan Evo, which is expected to get 10 more ponies for the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10. Models with rear-wheel drive are expected to get 590 PS (582 horsepower) while the all-wheel-drive configuration could harness 620 PS (612 horsepower).



The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission will carry over, and a separate radiator controls the temperature of the engine oil. Speaking of which, care to guess where the V10 is manufactured? That would be the Audi Hungaria Motor Kft. plant in Gyor, Hungary, not Sant’Agata Bolognese in Italy.



Following no fewer than three photographs of the Huracan Evo, the House of the Raging Bull is set to take the veil off the mid-cycle refresh in the coming days. The world premiere could be set for the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, which runs from March 7th to March 17th.



It will be interesting to see what Lamborghini has in the pipeline for the Performante, the range-topping model in the Huracan lineup. A suite of improvements seems likely, but on the other hand, a successor of sorts shouldn’t be ruled out either.



An older report on the Huracan Evo suggests that Lamborghini could add a handful of new variants to the roster, including the "Speedster, Barchetta, Targa, Superveloce, Superleggera, GT3 Stradale, and Safari." As much as we'd love to see them come to fruition, don't forget that the Volkswagen Group is keeping Sant'Agata Bolognese on a tight leash.