2020 Kia Stonic Gets EcoDynamics+ in Europe, Also Better Connected and Assisted

The company thinks it can win the subcompact crossover fight be simply overwhelming the competition. Thus, in various parts of the world Kia sells the Stonic and the Seltos. They will also add a third option to the growing offer – the India-developed Sonet. Still, every model caters to a different customer type. Cue to the newly facelifted Stonic, which aims to impress the European customers.
Kia has introduced the first and (so far) only generation of the Stonic back in 2017. Because the automotive world is spinning faster and faster with each passing moment, we are getting the first upgrade for the 2020 model year, not later. It does come out as being extremely subtle on the design front – though Kia does promise enhanced personalization choices with new shades for both the body and roof.
On the other hand, the cabin does come with easier to distinguish enhancements and the engineers worked around the clock to include lots of new technologies. Heading the upgrade list is the new EcoDynamics+ gasoline mild-hybrid engine which can be associated to a seven-speed double-clutch transmission or Kia’s new iMT (intelligent manual transmission).
The 48-volt MHEV powertrain includes a new Smartstream 1.0-litre T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) engine and a compact 48V lithium-ion polymer battery that connects to the Mild-Hybrid Starter-Generator (MHSG) unit. The new choice is offered in lieu of the older Kappa’-generation 1.0-litre T-GDi which is set for retirement when the 2020 Stonic arrives in Europe during the third quarter of the year.
The new unit has the same power options – 100 and 120 ps – but comes with a 16 percent higher maximum torque of 200 Nm (148 lb. ft.) on the 120 ps / 7DCT model. Both the latter and Kia’s new intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) include new efficiency tricks in combination with the mild hybrid: faster engine stops when coasting to a halt, and engine-off ‘sailing’ up to a speed of 125 kph (77 mph).
Kia has also refreshed the standard ICE (internal combustion engine) offer made of a new 100 ps 1.0-litre T-GDi and a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated 84 ps option. While the Stonic seems almost unchanged both in and out, the company has added new body and roof color options (Perennial Grey and Sporty Blue), a new 16-inch alloy wheel and a host of technology enhancements.
Among the latter we noticed the updated “Phase II” UVO Connect infotainment system which arrives alongside a standard, larger 8-inch touchscreen. The Stonic also gets new driver assistance systems, including Smart Cruise Control (SCC) and Lane Following Assist (LFA) for semi-autonomous operation at up to 180 kph (112 mph).
