Kia Intelligently Explains How You Cog the Stick In 'Automatic' Fashion With IMT

More on this:

1 2021 Kia Picanto Gets Spicy with New Looks and Automated Transmission

2 Rio Becomes Kia’s First Mild-Hybrid Vehicle, Coming Later This Year

3 2019 Kia Rio Loses Manual Transmission In the U.S.

4 Kia Celebrates Five Million Sportage Models Sold

5 Kia Named One of Top 100 Best Global Brands