Kia Intelligently Explains How You Cog the Stick In 'Automatic' Fashion With IMT

This is not the first time we are seeing an intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) implementation – you can have it on a regular Toyota Corolla as well, and for some time already. Now Asian rival Kia is keen on explaining how and why its technology is great for both driver and the much sought-after fuel economy.
Frankly, we are positive about more automakers adopting and further developing the technology – especially since it enhances driving pleasure while potentially raising the mileage bar. Additionally, according to the South Korean conglomerate, their implementation is the first series utilization of a ‘clutch-by-wire’ system for 48V mild-hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs).
Its engineers adopted it primarily for the sake of enhancing fuel efficiency and lowering CO2 emissions and the setup foregoes the classic mechanical linkage in favor of a purely electronic integration with the mild-hybrid starter generator (MHSG). As such, it is capable of cutting off power faster than Kia’s Idle Stop & Go start-stop system when coasting to a stop. According to the company, the system can achieve up to a three percent energy efficiency boost across various real-world scenarios.
“We are always looking at new ways to improve powertrain efficiency and performance, and the iMT is one such innovation. An automatic or a dual-clutch transmission suits a lot of drivers, but European drivers in particular still love changing gear for themselves. Alongside the increasing demand for electrified models, the iMT is a result of us exploring ways to electrify the ‘classic’ manual transmission,” declares Michael Winkler, Head of Powertrain, who oversaw the development at Hyundai Motor Europe’s Technical Center in Offenbach, Germany.
The first model from Kia to include the new iMT will be the recently refreshed Kia Rio EcoDynamics+, which is set to appear in Europe during thethird quarter of 2020 alongside the new 1.0-litre T-GDi gasoline mild-hybrid option. For more information on the subject, including a step-by-step explanation on how the system works, we invite you to examine the attached press release below.
Its engineers adopted it primarily for the sake of enhancing fuel efficiency and lowering CO2 emissions and the setup foregoes the classic mechanical linkage in favor of a purely electronic integration with the mild-hybrid starter generator (MHSG). As such, it is capable of cutting off power faster than Kia’s Idle Stop & Go start-stop system when coasting to a stop. According to the company, the system can achieve up to a three percent energy efficiency boost across various real-world scenarios.
“We are always looking at new ways to improve powertrain efficiency and performance, and the iMT is one such innovation. An automatic or a dual-clutch transmission suits a lot of drivers, but European drivers in particular still love changing gear for themselves. Alongside the increasing demand for electrified models, the iMT is a result of us exploring ways to electrify the ‘classic’ manual transmission,” declares Michael Winkler, Head of Powertrain, who oversaw the development at Hyundai Motor Europe’s Technical Center in Offenbach, Germany.
The first model from Kia to include the new iMT will be the recently refreshed Kia Rio EcoDynamics+, which is set to appear in Europe during thethird quarter of 2020 alongside the new 1.0-litre T-GDi gasoline mild-hybrid option. For more information on the subject, including a step-by-step explanation on how the system works, we invite you to examine the attached press release below.