autoevolution

2020 Jaguar XE Revealed, Facelifted Model Drops V6 Engine Option

27 Feb 2019, 11:06 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
In production since 2015, the Jaguar XE isn’t selling too well. Neither Europe or the U.S. prefers the British compact executive sedan over the German establishment, but the Leaping Cat of Coventry pushes on, introducing the mid-cycle refresh for the 2020 model year.
24 photos
2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE2020 Jaguar XE
So did Jaguar think about the Ingenium inline-six? Not quite, and that’s a shame considering the 2020 Range Rover Sport HST offers the 395-hp engine (400 PS), complemented by an electric supercharger, twin-scroll turbocharger, and mild-hybrid assistance.

The AJ6 is nowhere to be seen, leaving the 2.0-liter Ingenium four-cylinder turbo to handle propulsion. The D180 offers 177 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque while the XE S comes with 247 horsepower and rear-wheel drive as standard. All-wheel drive can be optioned for an additional $2,000 over the starting price of $39,900.

At the other end of the spectrum, the XE R-Dynamic S comes with a starting price of $46,295 and 296 horsepower (300 PS) from the 2.0-liter Ingenium. Having said these, what’s up with the interior and exterior of the British sedan?

In a nutshell, not much. Ian Callum and his designers went for a more aggressive look than the pre-facelift, although it appears the XE hasn’t changed at all. Slimmer taillights, J-shaped lighting signature up front, and dark accents for the R-Dynamic are the highlights.

As far as the cabin is concerned, the questionable plastics haven’t been addressed. To compensate for this lack of foresight, Jaguar offers a sportier steering wheel and the TouchPro Duo infotainment system. Customers with deep pockets can upgrade to a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and ClearSight rearview camera.

Rounding off the technological newities, Smart Settings “uses artificial intelligence to learn the preferences of individual drivers and adjust seat, mirror, audio, and climate settings automatically.” ZF 8HP automatic transmission-equipped models feature the electronic shifter from the F-Type.

Instead of an ending note, here’s looking forward to the electrification of the XE. Jaguar promised they’ll “introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer the latest diesel and petrol engines.”

2020 Jaguar XE facelift Jaguar XE sedan jaguar 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR XEJAGUAR XE CompactJAGUAR XE 300 SportJAGUAR XE 300 Sport CompactJAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVJAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVJAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverAll JAGUAR models  
 
 