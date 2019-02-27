2020 Jaguar XE Revealed, Facelifted Model Drops V6 Engine Option

In production since 2015, the Jaguar XE isn’t selling too well. Neither Europe or the U.S. prefers the British compact executive sedan over the German establishment, but the Leaping Cat of Coventry pushes on, introducing the mid-cycle refresh for the 2020 model year.
So did Jaguar think about the Ingenium inline-six? Not quite, and that’s a shame considering the 2020 Range Rover Sport HST offers the 395-hp engine (400 PS), complemented by an electric supercharger, twin-scroll turbocharger, and mild-hybrid assistance.
The AJ6 is nowhere to be seen, leaving the 2.0-liter Ingenium four-cylinder turbo to handle propulsion. The D180 offers 177 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque while the XE S comes with 247 horsepower and rear-wheel drive as standard. All-wheel drive can be optioned for an additional $2,000 over the starting price of $39,900.
At the other end of the spectrum, the XE R-Dynamic S comes with a starting price of $46,295 and 296 horsepower (300 PS) from the 2.0-liter Ingenium. Having said these, what’s up with the interior and exterior of the British sedan?
In a nutshell, not much. Ian Callum and his designers went for a more aggressive look than the pre-facelift, although it appears the XE hasn’t changed at all. Slimmer taillights, J-shaped lighting signature up front, and dark accents for the R-Dynamic are the highlights.
As far as the cabin is concerned, the questionable plastics haven’t been addressed. To compensate for this lack of foresight, Jaguar offers a sportier steering wheel and the TouchPro Duo infotainment system. Customers with deep pockets can upgrade to a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and ClearSight rearview camera.
Rounding off the technological newities, Smart Settings “uses artificial intelligence to learn the preferences of individual drivers and adjust seat, mirror, audio, and climate settings automatically.” ZF 8HP automatic transmission-equipped models feature the electronic shifter from the F-Type.
Instead of an ending note, here’s looking forward to the electrification of the XE. Jaguar promised they’ll “introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer the latest diesel and petrol engines.”
