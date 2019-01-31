autoevolution

Jaguar E-Type V12 Tastefully Restored To Perfection

31 Jan 2019, 15:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Before the XK and F-Type came to be, the XJS was the sportiest Jaguar in the crowd. But further back, the E-Type made even Enzo Ferrari grow weak at the knees. Series 2 is where the E-Type started to go bad, starting with the absence of the headlight covers.
28 photos
Jaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UKJaguar E-Type V12 restored by E-Type UK
Then E-Type Series 3 came along in 1971, a different animal from its predecessors thanks to the XJ13-derived V12 engine with four Zenith carburetors. The longer wheelbase gave the Series 3 an identity of its own, and believe it or not, this is the rarest E-Type of them all.

Production ended in 1975 after 15,287 examples of the breed were completed, making room for the flying buttresses of the XJS. E-Type UK is one of the few companies willing to bring the Big Cat back to its former glory, and this Series 3 Coupe from 1973 ticks all the right boxes.

“Slowly growing in the hearts of the Jaguar enthusiast again,” the Series 3 pictured in the gallery was repainted in Gunmetal Grey by the Hadlow-based specialist at the owner’s request. E-Type UK started the nut-and-bolt restoration process by blasting the British Racing Green and underlying Lavender Blue paintwork off the body shell, revealing “the usual level of corrosion” and “poor inner rear arches repairs.”

The restorers treated the suspension to adjustable GAZ shock absorbers, along with other modern equipment such as “an uprated aluminum radiator and header tank.” According to the customer’s wishes, the 5.3-liter V12 was uprated with a stainless-steel exhaust system to make the most out of every cylinder’s mechanical orchestra.

As far as the interior is concerned, the trimmers started with sound damping Dynamat then worked their way with the Oxblood upholstery and black vinyl. A RetroSound stereo blends in with the dashboard, featuring modern capabilities such as Digital Audio Broadcasting.

E-Type UK doesn’t give a price for this Series 3, but the company has a similar example in stock listed for £175,000. Both of them are fitted with fuel injection and Samco Sport silicone hoses, along with the five-speed transmission and reconditioned rear suspension.

Jaguar E-Type V12 jaguar restoration E-Type UK
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR XE 300 SportJAGUAR XE 300 Sport CompactJAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVJAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVJAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverJAGUAR XJR575JAGUAR XJR575 LuxuryAll JAGUAR models  
 
 