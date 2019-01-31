4 Jaguar Land Rover Could Axe 5,000 UK Jobs in 2019

Jaguar E-Type V12 Tastefully Restored To Perfection

Then E-Type Series 3 came along in 1971, a different animal from its predecessors thanks to the XJ13 -derived V12 engine with four Zenith carburetors. The longer wheelbase gave the Series 3 an identity of its own, and believe it or not, this is the rarest E-Type of them all.Production ended in 1975 after 15,287 examples of the breed were completed, making room for the flying buttresses of the XJS. E-Type UK is one of the few companies willing to bring the Big Cat back to its former glory, and this Series 3 Coupe from 1973 ticks all the right boxes.“Slowly growing in the hearts of the Jaguar enthusiast again,” the Series 3 pictured in the gallery was repainted in Gunmetal Grey by the Hadlow-based specialist at the owner’s request. E-Type UK started the nut-and-bolt restoration process by blasting the British Racing Green and underlying Lavender Blue paintwork off the body shell, revealing “the usual level of corrosion” and “poor inner rear arches repairs.”The restorers treated the suspension to adjustable GAZ shock absorbers, along with other modern equipment such as “an uprated aluminum radiator and header tank.” According to the customer’s wishes, the 5.3-liter V12 was uprated with a stainless-steel exhaust system to make the most out of every cylinder’s mechanical orchestra.As far as the interior is concerned, the trimmers started with sound damping Dynamat then worked their way with the Oxblood upholstery and black vinyl. A RetroSound stereo blends in with the dashboard, featuring modern capabilities such as Digital Audio Broadcasting.E-Type UK doesn’t give a price for this Series 3 , but the company has a similar example in stock listed for £175,000. Both of them are fitted with fuel injection and Samco Sport silicone hoses, along with the five-speed transmission and reconditioned rear suspension.