Jaguar Rolls Out Chequered Flag Edition For the XF

Also available for the XF Sportbrake , the Chequered Flag Edition has launched in the United Kingdom. South Africa will follow in the second quarter of the year, and pricing starts at £34,950 for the four-door sedan. 9 photos



The XF Sportbrake in this configuration starts at £37,390, and just like the sedan, there’s R-Sport leather and Dark Hex aluminum garnishing for the dashboard. Available in Jet over Jet or Jet and Red, the upholstery’s color combination stands out thanks to contrasting stitching for the seats and doors panels.



Elsewhere in the mid-size model, the Chequered Flag Edition comes standard with Navigation Pro, InControl Connect Pro, Live Traffic, Share ETA, Interactive Driver Display, Smartphone Package, keyless entry, and more. As expected, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring functions are included.



Over in the United Kingdom, customers can choose between five engine options. The 2.0-liter Ingenium that runs on gasoline outputs at 250 PS (246 horsepower) and 300 PS (296 horsepower). On the diesel-fueled front, the 2.0-liter Ingenium comes with 180 PS (177 horsepower) and 240 PS (237 horsepower).



The AJ-V6D (a.k.a. the Lion V6) that traces its roots back to 2004 (!!!) is the most potent, offering 300 PS (296 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) of torque from 1,500 to 1,750 rpm. Because the Ingenium family is modular, it’s expected the AJ-V6D will be replaced by a



If you were wondering what Chequered Flag stands for, Jaguar explains that this special edition celebrates



