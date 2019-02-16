2020 Mercedes GLS, GLC Facelift, and GLB Show Up in the Same Spy Video

Got $1 Billion To Help Jaguar Land Rover Get Back On Track?

Last week, Jaguar Land Rover announced losses of £3.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. The question is, how did the British group post such a substantial pre-tax loss? 19 photos



Reducing the carrying value also has an upside, and that would be the saving of £300 million per year in depreciation and amortization. Then there’s the pre-tax loss without the one-off exceptional item mentioned in the previous paragraph, accounting for £273 million.



It doesn’t sound like a lot, but don’t forget Jaguar Land Rover posted a £90 million pre-tax loss in the previous quarter. Through the “Charge and Accelerate” turnaround programs, JLR wants to save in the ballpark of £2.5 billion. Of that figure, approximately £1 billion will be saved from investments.



Given this lengthy explanation, what’s the next step for Jaguar Land Rover moving forward? According to



Expected to get that money in the next 14 months, JLR looks to “issue debt when market conditions are more favorable” according to treasurer Ben Birgbauer. That sounds a bit optimistic considering the 35-percent sales slump in China and the 4,500 jobs that will be lost in the restructuring process.



Adding insult to injury,



