2020 Land Rover Defender Interior Leaked, PR Officer Isn’t Happy

14 Feb 2019, 18:49 UTC ·
When was the last time you’ve seen a Defender with two pedals featuring “STOP” and “GO” lettering? Robert Charles of #rcdesignsuk suggests this is what the 2020 Land Rover Defender looks on the inside, complete with a digital instrument cluster, Defender badging on the steering wheel, the ZF 8HP automatic transmission, and InControl Touch infotainment.
Richard Agnew, communications and PR director at Land Rover, tweeted back “how about you now remove this image that you’ve publicly stated you shouldn’t post. Legal team are on the way.” In other words, someone’s getting in trouble for breaking the embargo.

Looking closer at the cabin, you’ll further notice the tachometer goes beyond 7,000 rpm, and the redline appears to start at 7,250 rpm. The Defender’s speedometer, which stops at 160 miles per hour, is also visible along with a cubby where the head-up display is located.

The blank buttons next to the gear lever suggest this is a photograph of a pre-production model. The black parts at the 9 and 3 o’clock positions of the steering wheel are mostly blank as well.

Be it a preview of the production model or a Defender-previewing concept, we can’t say the quality of the plastics is up to snuff. This isn’t the no-frills Defender we’re used to, but a newcomer for the 21st century with the interior of a Tonka toy truck. The word we're looking for is "disappointing."

Underpinned by the Modular Longitudinal Architecture, the 2020 Defender will be available in three- and five-door flavors, including in the United States. Look forward to a range of four- and six-cylinder engine options, including the Ingenium inline-six with mild-hybrid assistance.

The unibody architecture is the biggest change over the previous generation, but then again, Land Rover plans to go all out with electrification in the 2020s. Given these circumstances, the body-on-frame layout had to go.

