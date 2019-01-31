“Ultimate Corvette C7” Is the Final Edition Of the C7 In Europe

Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Priced In the U.S. At $71,900

Even though it was revealed last year, the Chequered Flag special edition of the F-Type now has a price tag in the United States. Along with a different name, of course! 11 photos



“Perfect proportions, design purity and visual drama – every Jaguar must express these qualities, and none more so than F-Type,” explains design director



Make that 71 years considering that the XK120 entered production in 1948, not 1949. Something else Ian Callum fails to mention is the age of the F-Type, now celebrating its sixth year of continuous production.



The F-Type is even older than that considering the D6a vehicle architecture is derived from the XK X150 platform, which rolled out in 2006. Worse still, the hybrid powertrain of the C-X16 concept never made it into production.



For the 2020 model year, the six-speed manual is no longer available for the F-Type in the United States regardless of powertrain. In addition to the four-banger turbo, the AJ-126 and AJ-133 continue to develop 380, 550, and 575 horsepower in the range-topping F-Type SVR.



Jaguar also happens to limit the potential of the F-Type SVR, more so if you remember the AJ-133 can be pushed to 600 ponies. It’s understood the British automaker will replace the eight-cylinder engine with the



The V6 will be phased out too, being replaced by the Ingenium inline-six turbo. The Ingenium family is modular, and at 500 cubic centimeters per cylinder, the engine would displace 3.0 liters. Jaguar Land Rover announced in September 2017 that it would stop buying gasoline engines from the Ford Motor Company's plant in Bridgend, Wales in 2020, the year when engine production will move to Wolverhampton, West Midlands.