2020 Cadillac XT5 Spied With Very Subtle Refresh

The XT5 is the model that took Cadillac down this very successful transition to crossovers. It's also their best seller, so we're surprised by how little is being done in the cosmetics department for the mid-life refresh.

7 photos



At the front, the most noticeable change is the addition of a kind of honeycomb grille, which replaces the usual horizontal chrome strips. Nearly all Cadillacs now offer this element to add a touch of sportiness, and it was first seen on the XT4.



The headlights are the same but feature new lighting element inside. Other revisions include the lower air intake and the rear, where the XT5 features new taillight housings with a fresh LED signature. The crossover is also likely to adopt the same trim setup as the CT4 sedan we saw in New York, with trims being split between the Premium Luxury high-end models and Sport.



We can't show you the interior, but it most likely features plenty of accents borrowed from the XT6 and the latest sedans, including the steering wheel and general controls.



As for the stuff under the hood, the main talking point is the turbo base engine. Cadillac is supposed to add the all-new 2.0-liter called the LSX, producing 237-hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm). However, it was just removed from the range of the



Regardless, the main powertrain should continue to be the 3.6-liter V6 with 310-horsepower. A slight power bump to around 330-hp wouldn't be out of the question. In These are the latest spyshots of the 2020 Cadillac XT5, which is probably going to be revealed at the upcoming LA Auto Show. The changes are so small that even current owners might have problems spotting them.At the front, the most noticeable change is the addition of a kind of honeycomb grille, which replaces the usual horizontal chrome strips. Nearly all Cadillacs now offer this element to add a touch of sportiness, and it was first seen on the XT4.The headlights are the same but feature new lighting element inside. Other revisions include the lower air intake and the rear, where the XT5 features new taillight housings with a fresh LED signature. The crossover is also likely to adopt the same trim setup as the CT4 sedan we saw in New York, with trims being split between the Premium Luxury high-end models and Sport.We can't show you the interior, but it most likely features plenty of accents borrowed from the XT6 and the latest sedans, including the steering wheel and general controls.As for the stuff under the hood, the main talking point is the turbo base engine. Cadillac is supposed to add the all-new 2.0-liter called the LSX, producing 237-hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm). However, it was just removed from the range of the CT6 sedan, so we really don't know what to think. Maybe downsizing really isn't the way to go here.Regardless, the main powertrain should continue to be the 3.6-liter V6 with 310-horsepower. A slight power bump to around 330-hp wouldn't be out of the question. In China , Cadillac also introduced a mild-hybrid version of the XT5, using the same tech found on the Buick LaCrosse sold here.