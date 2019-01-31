Blue Origin BE-4 Rocket Engines to Be Built in Alabama

“Ultimate Corvette C7” Is the Final Edition Of the C7 In Europe

By selling Opel and Vauxhall to Groupe PSA , General Motors more or less confirmed that it doesn’t understand customers in Europe. Adding insult to injury, the Ultimate Corvette C7 media kit consists of two photographs and press release. Truth be told, it’s as if Chevrolet doesn’t even want to sell these bad boys in the Old Continent. 3 photos



Regarding the United States, the



Turning our attention back to the Ultimate Corvette C7 as Chevy describes it, the Final Edition is available exclusively as a coupe in Grand Sport and Z06 flavors. The color palette includes Sebring Orange Tintcoat Metallic and Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic, complemented by the high-gloss Carbon Fiber interior package and Black Nappa leather upholstery.



Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, gray brake calipers, and gloss black aluminum wheels are included, along with the Performance Data Recorder, Competition sports seats, carbon-fiber exterior package, and seven-speed manual transmission with the Z07 package. The eight-speed automatic is exclusive to the Grand Sport, with or without the Z07 package.



Speaking of the Grand Sport, the naturally aspirated ‘Vette comes with Carbon Flash black fender hash marks. Pricing starts at 116,500 euros in Germany while the Z06 Final Edition retails at 139,500 euros. For the sake of comparison, the 2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with the twin-turbo AMG engine is 154,000 euros in entry-level specification. So what makes the Corvette Final Edition so special? According to Felix Weller, “we aim to honor the current generation, which has once more contributed greatly to the history of the Corvette series .” This choice of words from the vice-president of Cadillac and Chevrolet in Europe makes us believe the C7 will be put to pasture after this model year.Regarding the United States, the 2020 Corvette will gain new model codes . These confirm the Stingray, Grand Sport, Z06, and ZR1 will continue production, but Chevrolet might be planning to end availability in Europe. We’re guessing this decision has something to do with the C8 mid-engine Corvette, which is expected with a starting price ranging between the Porsche 718 Cayman S and the 911 Carrera.Turning our attention back to the Ultimate Corvette C7 as Chevy describes it, the Final Edition is available exclusively as a coupe in Grand Sport and Z06 flavors. The color palette includes Sebring Orange Tintcoat Metallic and Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic, complemented by the high-gloss Carbon Fiber interior package and Black Nappa leather upholstery.Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, gray brake calipers, and gloss black aluminum wheels are included, along with the Performance Data Recorder, Competition sports seats, carbon-fiber exterior package, and seven-speed manual transmission with the Z07 package. The eight-speed automatic is exclusive to the Grand Sport, with or without the Z07 package.Speaking of the Grand Sport, the naturally aspirated ‘Vette comes with Carbon Flash black fender hash marks. Pricing starts at 116,500 euros in Germany while the Z06 Final Edition retails at 139,500 euros. For the sake of comparison, the 2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with the twin-turboengine is 154,000 euros in entry-level specification.

