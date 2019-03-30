2020 BMW X5 M Competition Rendered, Looks Like the Real Deal

Remember the leaked 2020 BMW X5 M and X6 M leaked photos that recently brought the go-fast crossovers under the spotlights? Of course you do, the pics set the world wide web on fire, showcasing plenty of spicy visual details of the M SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) and M SAC (Sports Activity Coupe). Well, we are now back on the topic and we've brought along a rendering that portrays the new X5 M.
The pixel play we have here uses the non-M incarnation of the X5 as a starting point - use the swipe feature of the Instagram post at the bottom of the page to check out the original photo.
The said leaked confirmed the rumors about the German automotive producer offering Competition Packages for the high-riders. As such, the standard versions of the machines, if we might call them so, will be animated by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 600 horsepower on tap.
As for the Big Cs, these will probably allow the one behind the wheel to play with an extra 25 horsepower, while also delivering a sportier feeling through the twisty bits.
The only thing we're not so thrilled about when it comes to the 2020 X5 M and X6 M is that the eagerly anticipated arrival of the bad boys has taken some of the attention away from the introduction of the first-ever X3 M and X4 M.
Sure, the mid-sized offerings only pack six cylinders, but keep in mind their Competition versions deliver 510 hp - the move was necessary to allow them to compete with similarly powered competitors such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q and the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S.
Returning to the 2020 BMW X5 M and X6 M, the first will enter production later this year in the US, with the second set to follow shortly or even come to the world at the same time.
P.S.: This social media-delivered pixel adventure also involves an Audi RS6 Coupe, but this is another fetish for another time. Meanwhile, you can check out the RS6 Ingolstadt is actually building, namely the Avant, sounding like a bomber during Nurburgring testing.
