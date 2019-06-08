2020 BMW X5 M Competition Hunts Down Toyota Supra on Nurburgring, Chase Is Wild

When it comes to BMW M, all eyes are currently on the M8 Coupe and Convertible, which have made their debut earlier this week (the M8 Grand Coupe's introduction is just around the corner). Then again, the Motorsport Division is also preparing other debuts for this year, with one of them involving the 2020 BMW X5 M.

6 photos SUV (BMW calls the X5 a SAV, or Sports Activity Vehicle, remember?) testing for quite a while, so it should land soon.



Engineers are currently completing the final stages of testing on the Nurburgring, with this obviously involving pushing the behemoth to the limit.



This means crossing paths with other test cars, with the Bavarian high-rider coming across the 2020 Supra on the infamous German circuit. And the driver of the X5 M didn't cut the Toyota any slack.



Speaking of which, while the Supra is expected to blitz the Green Hell below the 7:40 point, the new X5 M could take an extra ten seconds for the task.



In fact, you can check out the encounter at the 1:08 point of the clip below - the rest of the footage is also worthy of attention, with this zooming in on the 2020 BMW X5 M.



It's no secret that the crossover will make use of the powertrain featured on the



However, the rear-only model of the M-massaged xDrive might not show up on the SUV, given the noticeable body roll of the machine (note that the weight difference between the SUV and the M8 is not that hefty, with the extra ride height of the first being the most important performance drawback).



