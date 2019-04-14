autoevolution

2020 BMW M135i Looks Like the Lexus CT From Behind

14 Apr 2019
It’s been a long time since BMW decided to go front- and all-wheel drive with the 1 Series. Not long now, the F20 will go official with an evolution of the UKL platform the Bavarian automaker calls FAAR.
Before you are the first real-world images of the M135i in hatchback configuration, coming courtesy of Bimmerfile.com. The B48A20T1 is hiding under the hood, developing similar figures to the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine in the X2 M35i crossover.

Thanks to 306 PS (302 horsepower) at 5,000 rpm and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of torque at 1,750 through 4,500 rpm, the M135i should be an interesting alternative to the likes of the Audi S3 and Volkswagen Golf R. On the downside, an Aisin-supplied automatic transmission (the 8G45) will have to make do because BMW couldn’t make a case for a six-speed manual.

Bimmerfile.com reports the transmission “has been engineered specifically for this combination of engine and xDrive system,” but we’re not exactly convinced considering the M140i used to feature a six-cylinder engine and a three-pedal configuration for spirited driving. On the upside, a limited-slip differential and M Performance parts translate to great handling.

Thanks to newities such as ARB technology, the motoring publication understands that the M135i could be “as fast around the ‘Ring as the older, more powerful M140i.” Color us surprised, but we still aren’t convinced by the lack of a manual option, front-wheel-drive platform, and four-cylinder engine.

Expected to premiere in the flesh this September at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, the 1 Series Hatchback will be complemented by the 2 Series Gran Coupe. The coupe-inspired sedan will be introduced in North America as a competitor to the A3 Sedan and CLA, and both competitors are front- or all-wheel drive.

It’s easy to blame BMW of selling out by going forward with FAAR instead of modifying the CLAR vehicle architecture for the 1 Series, but in the long run, profitability is the name of the game. Here’s hope Alfa Romeo will surprise us with a rear-/all-wheel-drive compact hatchback in the nearest of futures, serving as a successor to the Giulietta.

 

