2020 BMW 1 Series Reveals Appropriately Aggressive Front End Design

The all-new BMW 1 Series has begun the process of stripping its camouflage in time for the imminent debut later this year. With this kind of aggressive front end styling, the switch to a front-wheel-drive platform will go down a little easier with fans of the pocket-sized model.

9 photos



The only other car with a bumper like this is the X2 in one specific trim level, M Sport X. The body kit will basically be the same for the M135i, but the brakes are too small for that model. The M Performance grille with the same mesh as the



According to some recently leaked specs, this will use a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder turbo to deliver 140 HP . This direct rival to the Mercedes-Benz A 180 and Audi A3 35 TFSI should come with BMW's DCT and will get to 100 kph (62 mph) in about 8.5 seconds. At launch, your only other powertrain option will be the 190 HP 120d, though more are obviously coming.



The flagship 1 Series has already been confirmed to be the M135i with a 2.0-liter boasting 306 HP and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft), giving it a 0 to 100 kph time of well under 5 seconds. At this time, BMW is not working on anything to rival the A45 and RS3.



The main advantage of using this FWD platform is interior space. Within the same footprint, BMW will offer more legroom and a larger trunk while also reducing the weight. However, the architecture is also better suited to being a plug-in hybrid with the battery tucked away at the back and within the tunnel. These are the most revealing photo yet, which is not surprising considering BMW has just organized a prototype test drive event and even let slip a few of the technical details. The all-important front end is nothing like that of the current model and we'd argue it's distinct from all of BMW range.The only other car with a bumper like this is the X2 in one specific trim level, M Sport X. The body kit will basically be the same for the M135i, but the brakes are too small for that model. The M Performance grille with the same mesh as the Z4 M40i is also missing. Instead, based on the shape of the exhaust muffler, we believe we're dealing with the 118i According to some recently leaked specs, this will use a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder turbo to deliver 140. This direct rival to the Mercedes-Benz A 180 and Audi A3 35 TFSI should come with BMW's DCT and will get to 100 kph (62 mph) in about 8.5 seconds. At launch, your only other powertrain option will be the 190 HP 120d, though more are obviously coming.The flagship 1 Series has already been confirmed to be the M135i with a 2.0-liter boasting 306 HP and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft), giving it a 0 to 100 kph time of well under 5 seconds. At this time, BMW is not working on anything to rival the A45 and RS3.The main advantage of using thisplatform is interior space. Within the same footprint, BMW will offer more legroom and a larger trunk while also reducing the weight. However, the architecture is also better suited to being a plug-in hybrid with the battery tucked away at the back and within the tunnel.