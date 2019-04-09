BMW M850i Gran Coupe Rendered, Looks Like the Real Deal

Now that BMW has decided the 8 Series name needs to return, the Bavarians' love of niches will obviously be reflected in the diversity of the new 8er lineup. So far, we've received the Coupe and the Convertible, with the current range-topper being the M850i. However, there will also be a Gran Coupe, as well as all-out M versions for each of the three cars. Basically, the full menu we received with the now-gone second-generation 6 Series.
This one's for you, family haulers - we've spied the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe on multiple occasions and we are now back on the topic to give you a rendering of the four-door coup.
The digital art label behind this pixel play used the two-door BMW M850i xDrive Coupe when it created the render, as you'll be able to notice in the Instagam post at the bottom of the page.
And this pixel work seems rather accurate. For instance, prototypes of the 8 Series GC have shwon that the front and rear aprons are carried over from the two-door model.
We can say the same about the firepower. The engine compartment is set to accommodate a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 delivering 530 ponies and a peak torque of 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) - the latter is here to cope with the two-ton scale footprint of the vehicle.
The competition is stiffer than ever and we're referring to the Audi A7, Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door, and Porsche Panamera.
As we mentioned in the intro, there will also be an M8 Gran Coupe, with the German automotive producer having already showcased an M8 GC concept car. Expect the standard model, if we might use this label, to deliver 600 horsepower, while the Competition version will pack an even fiercer punch.
And while the M Performance car rendered here will make its debut later this year, we'll probably have to wait for 2020 to meet its 600+ hp big brother.
