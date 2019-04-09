BMW M850i Gran Coupe Rendered, Looks Like the Real Deal

Now that BMW has decided the 8 Series name needs to return, the Bavarians' love of niches will obviously be reflected in the diversity of the new 8er lineup. So far, we've received the Coupe and the Convertible, with the current range-topper being the M850i. However, there will also be a Gran Coupe, as well as all-out M versions for each of the three cars. Basically, the full menu we received with the now-gone second-generation 6 Series.