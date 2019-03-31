2020 BMW 1 Series Specs Revealed for 118i and 120d

Last week, we talked a little bit about the all-new 1 Series. As BMW is switching to a FWD platform, it's eager to get as much attention as possible. After all, Audi and Mercedes are tough rivals.

We want to reference Mercedes for a quick second here. When it revealed the A-Class about a year ago, it gave the car a base 1.5 diesel, the 1.3 turbo with 163 HP and a 2-liter turbo for the A 250.



BMW's 1 Series will get a 118i at launch. Traditionally, that's been a bad engine, but they seem to be focusing more now. This model features a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder turbocharged to the tune of 140 HP (138nhp).



This unit should have 220 Nm of torque and be able to reach 100 km/h in less than 9 seconds. The standard gearbox is said to be a 7-speed DCT, though we imagine a manual version will also be offered.



Another powertrain we have specs for is the 120d, though the numbers are hardly surprising. Using a 2-liter diesel engine, this model makes 190, so it's perfectly matched against the Mercedes A 220 d. This model will have an 8-speed gearbox and xDrive as an option.



Finally, there's the flagship car, which BMW officially sketched out. The



Eventually, an iPerformance plug-in hybrid is planned. It's expected to feature the same setup as the MINI



