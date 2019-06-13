2020 Bentley Flying Spur Configurator Goes Live

autoevolution
 

A year after Bentley came out with the third generation of the Continental GT, the Flying Spur transitions to the Porsche Panamera's platform. The exterior styling is more luxurious that the 2+2 grand tourer, and the four-door layout makes the newcomer an alluring alternative to the Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Better still, now you’re capable of buying a full-size Bentley without going for the Bentayga utility vehicle. Customers are offered a twin-turbo W12 with 635 PS (626 horsepower) and 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) of torque, translating to 3.8 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph) and a top speed of 333 km/h (207 mph).

Like the Continental GT, all-wheel drive comes standard along with an eight-speed DCT as opposed to the torque-converter automatic transmission in the Bentayga and Bentayga Speed. Coupled with Electronic All-Wheel Steering and Bentley Dynamic Ride, the British luxobarge promises to handle better than you’d expect from a vehicle that weighs 2,437 kilograms (5,372 pounds).

Right after revealing the third generation, Bentley decided to open up the configurator for the Flying Spur. You’ll first have to choose between the regular model and First Editon, and as expected, there’s no option for a long wheelbase. That privilege is reserved for the Mulsanne, which adds an additional 250 millimeters (9.84 inches) of legroom in the rear.

Little is known about the successor of the Mulsanne, and some people believe that Bentley will embrace hybridization this time around. The outgoing model launched in 2010 with the L Series engine, a no-nonsense V8 utilized by Rolls-Royce and Bentley since 1959.

Turning our attention back to the Flying Spur, the configurator features an “extended range” of colors, seven wheel designs, countless upholstery and veneer options, and the “Smoker’s Specification.” A few Mulliner options are also listed, along with the “Touring Specification” that adds a head-up display, lane assist, ACC, and night vision.

Last, but certainly not least, “Diamong Knurling Specification” is Bentley for luxed-up vents, organ stop controls, and clocl bezels. Bentley hasn’t published the starting price for the Flying Spur, which starts at $224,500 excluding destination for the outgoing model.
