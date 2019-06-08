Starlink Satellites Are Now Up and Running, Moving to Orbits

3 Bentley Centenary Concept Going Official On July 10th

2 2020 Bentley Flying Spur Revealed, Full Details Still to Come

1 This Bentley Prepares To Break the Pikes Peak Record For Production Cars

More on this:

Bentley Rolls Out Three Special Models In Matching Specs

The Silver Sisters is how these three are called, and they’re not celebrating the 100th anniversary of Bentley . They’re honoring the Manchester retailer in the United Kingdom, which turns 25 this year. 6 photos



Grand Black veneer, 22-inch alloy wheels, and gloss-black brake calipers are also featured. “We are delighted that Bentley Manchester is celebrating its 25th birthday with such a beautiful trio of bespoke cars, especially in the same year that Bentley celebrates its centenary,” said regional manager Sarah Simpson.



Crafted with utmost attention to detail by Mulliner, the Silver Sisters all share the 6.0-liter W12 with two thumpin’ great turbochargers for good measure. The platform and transmission, however, are different from the Continental GT and Bentayga. More to the point, the 2+2 grand tourer utilizes the MSB and a dual-clutch gearbox while the luxo- SUV makes use of the MLB Evo and a torque-converter automatic.



Peak torque is rated at 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) for both models, but there’s a difference in terms of output (635 PS for the Continental GT and 608 PS for the Bentayga). On the other hand, the



Thanks to all-wheel drive and the lower curb weight, the 2+2 grand tourer is much obliged to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds. On the straights, the Continental GT peaks at 333 km/h (207 mph). To put that velocity into perspective, the Ferrari 488 GTB tops at 335 km/h (208 mph).



Priced at approximately $200,000 in the United States, the Continental GT is more expensive than the Bentayga. The V8-engined version of the utility vehicle starts at $165,000 excluding destination, but not long now, the Continental GT will welcome the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 as well. The Bentayga, Continental GT coupe , and Continental GT convertible are painted in Stratos Silver. The color is unique to Bentley Manchester, having been previously used on three occasions since 1997. Black chrome, a carbon-fiber diffuser, and Beluga leather are a few of the highlights along with the “25” motif stitched into the headrests.Grand Black veneer, 22-inch alloy wheels, and gloss-black brake calipers are also featured. “We are delighted that Bentley Manchester is celebrating its 25th birthday with such a beautiful trio of bespoke cars, especially in the same year that Bentley celebrates its centenary,” said regional manager Sarah Simpson.Crafted with utmost attention to detail by Mulliner, the Silver Sisters all share the 6.0-liter W12 with two thumpin’ great turbochargers for good measure. The platform and transmission, however, are different from the Continental GT and Bentayga. More to the point, the 2+2 grand tourer utilizes the MSB and a dual-clutch gearbox while the luxo-makes use of the MLB Evo and a torque-converter automatic.Peak torque is rated at 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) for both models, but there’s a difference in terms of output (635 PS for the Continental GT and 608 PS for the Bentayga). On the other hand, the Bentayga Speed mirrors the ponies developed by the Continental GT.Thanks to all-wheel drive and the lower curb weight, the 2+2 grand tourer is much obliged to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds. On the straights, the Continental GT peaks at 333 km/h (207 mph). To put that velocity into perspective, the Ferrari 488 GTB tops at 335 km/h (208 mph).Priced at approximately $200,000 in the United States, the Continental GT is more expensive than the Bentayga. The V8-engined version of the utility vehicle starts at $165,000 excluding destination, but not long now, the Continental GT will welcome the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 as well.