2020 Bentley Flying Spur Revealed, Full Details Still to Come

29 May 2019, 13:58 UTC ·
We may not yet know what this car is all about in terms of performance, but we finally have a pretty good idea of how it looks like. On Wednesday (May 29), Bentley released the first two images showing the complete new four-door saloon.
2020 Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley says the car will be detailed in full on June 11 but decided to show a glimpse of the model and very limited technical details a few days in advance. There’s also a video accompanying these limited details (available below), showing the car performing high-speed testing on a track.

This third generation of the luxury/sports sedan promises, in Bentley’s own words, to “set new standards of both driving enjoyment and luxury.”

But before we get to bathe ourselves in the plush interior or the rich performance figures, Bentley thought it would be best to let the world know what new technologies underpin the car and support its performances.

As with all recent Bentleys, this too will come with an all-wheel-drive system, only that for the first time in the range of Bees it is rear-wheel-based. That means that most of the time drive is supplied only to the rear wheels, and only when slip is detected power is automatically sent to the front wheels as well.

Bentley’s Dynamic Ride will also make it for the first time in the Flying Spur, allowing for a change in suspension stiffness depending on road conditions.

The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur is also the first car in the carmaker’s stables to use all-wheel steering.

All in all, the Volkswagen-owned luxury brand has great plans for the new model. In the press release accompanying the photos and video you see here, the carmaker states that the Flying Spur is meant to be “the world’s best luxury Grand Touring sedan,” without going as far as explaining in what regard.

