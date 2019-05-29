2020 Bentley Flying Spur Revealed, Full Details Still to Come

We may not yet know what this car is all about in terms of performance, but we finally have a pretty good idea of how it looks like. On Wednesday (May 29), Bentley released the first two images showing the complete new four-door saloon.

3 photos



This third generation of the luxury/sports sedan promises, in Bentley’s own words, to “set new standards of both driving enjoyment and luxury.”



But before we get to bathe ourselves in the plush interior or the rich performance figures, Bentley thought it would be best to let the world know what new technologies underpin the car and support its performances.



As with all recent



Bentley’s Dynamic Ride will also make it for the first time in the



The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur is also the first car in the carmaker’s stables to use all-wheel steering.



All in all, the Volkswagen-owned luxury brand has great plans for the new model. In the press release accompanying the photos and video you see here, the carmaker states that the Flying Spur is meant to be “the world’s best luxury Grand Touring sedan,” without going as far as explaining in what regard.



