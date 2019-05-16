2020 Bentley Flying Spur Interior Teased, Shows 3D Leather

British marque Bentley is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and to properly mark the occasion a new generation of the Continental Flying Spur will be shown by the end of the year. Until that moment, teasers with the new car are being released on a monthly basis now.

The launch of the new generation of the Flying Spur is scheduled for later this year, but no official date was yet announced. It’s likely more and more information will be released as the moment of the car’s unveiling approaches. Last month Bentley showed the first image of the model, an exterior shot of the “all-new four-door Grand Tourer” showing the future lines of the car. This week, it’s time for us to get a glimpse at the vehicle’s interior, courtesy of two rather unrevealing new images.For people riding inside the car Bentley promises “new standards for contemporary craftsmanship,” including the use of a brand new concept in the automotive industry: textured leather upholstery, somehow crafted in three dimensions and fitted onto the doors.“The new material, developed by the team of exceptional craftsmen and women based in Crewe, England, is just one of many new, advanced features and technologies that Bentley will introduce with the third generation of its Grand Touring sedan,” say the Brits.Built on the Volkswagen MSB platform, a base used for the Porsche Panamera , for instance, the new Flying Spur will not stray too far from the design cues of the car it is inspired by, the Continental GT.Mechanically there is no official word on what will power the luxury sedan. Currently, the model uses two engines, 4.0- and 6.0-liter units in V8 and W12 configuration, respectively. It’s likely a hybrid variant will be included in the next generation, making use of the system deployed in the Bentayga Hybrid or the Porsche Panamera.The launch of the new generation of the Flying Spur is scheduled for later this year, but no official date was yet announced. It’s likely more and more information will be released as the moment of the car’s unveiling approaches.