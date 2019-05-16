autoevolution

2020 Bentley Flying Spur Interior Teased, Shows 3D Leather

16 May 2019, 13:11 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
British marque Bentley is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and to properly mark the occasion a new generation of the Continental Flying Spur will be shown by the end of the year. Until that moment, teasers with the new car are being released on a monthly basis now.
3 photos
2020 Bentley Flying Spur interior2020 Bentley Flying Spur interior
Last month Bentley showed the first image of the model, an exterior shot of the “all-new four-door Grand Tourer” showing the future lines of the car. This week, it’s time for us to get a glimpse at the vehicle’s interior, courtesy of two rather unrevealing new images.

For people riding inside the car Bentley promises “new standards for contemporary craftsmanship,” including the use of a brand new concept in the automotive industry: textured leather upholstery, somehow crafted in three dimensions and fitted onto the doors.

“The new material, developed by the team of exceptional craftsmen and women based in Crewe, England, is just one of many new, advanced features and technologies that Bentley will introduce with the third generation of its Grand Touring sedan,” say the Brits.

Built on the Volkswagen MSB platform, a base used for the Porsche Panamera, for instance, the new Flying Spur will not stray too far from the design cues of the car it is inspired by, the Continental GT.

Mechanically there is no official word on what will power the luxury sedan. Currently, the model uses two engines, 4.0- and 6.0-liter units in V8 and W12 configuration, respectively. It’s likely a hybrid variant will be included in the next generation, making use of the system deployed in the Bentayga Hybrid or the Porsche Panamera.

The launch of the new generation of the Flying Spur is scheduled for later this year, but no official date was yet announced. It’s likely more and more information will be released as the moment of the car’s unveiling approaches.
2020 Bentley Flying Spur Bentley Flying Spur Bentley 3d leather Bentley Continental Gt
press release
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
BENTLEY models:
BENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeBENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVBENTLEY Continental GTCBENTLEY Continental GTC Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRIDBENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRID LuxuryAll BENTLEY models  
 
 