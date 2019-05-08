4 Bentley Chasing Production Car Record At Pikes Peak With Continental GT W12

3 Bentley Remembers the S2 Continental On 60th Anniversary

1 2020 Bentley Flying Spur Shows Emblem and Silhouette in First Official Teasers

More on this:

Bentley Continental GT Convertible Now Available As Bavaria Edition By Mulliner

6 photos Special edition after special edition. That’s Bentley these days instead of launching the successor to the Mulsanne or the production model based on the EXP 12 Speed 6e concept. This time around, the Continental GT Convertible takes inspiration from “the beauty of the Bavarian region.”



Let that sink in for a moment. Bentley, which is a British manufacturer, decided to name this special edition after the German region that serves as the stomping ground for BMW. Adding insult to injury, Bentley is owned by the Volkswagen Group since the late 1990s while Rolls-Royce was sold to BMW AG by Vickers plc.



Turning our attention back to the Glacier White-painted grand tourer, the soft-top convertible features an Imperial Blue roof and the Bavarian flag on the front fenders, seat headrests, and treadplates. “One single example will be handbuilt by Mulliner in Crewe, and officially presented in an exclusive event at the Munich retailer.”



Enamel infills, 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels, bright chrome on the lower bumper’s grille, and dual veneer with Imperial Blue hide are a few other highlights of the special edition. Linen contrast stitching and piping, Linen overmat binding and stitching, and 1919 – 2019 lettering round off the list of model-exclusive enhancements.







Despite the considerable weight of the Let that sink in for a moment. Bentley, which is a British manufacturer, decided to name this special edition after the German region that serves as the stomping ground for BMW. Adding insult to injury, Bentley is owned by the Volkswagen Group since the late 1990s while Rolls-Royce was sold to BMW AG by Vickers plc.Turning our attention back to the Glacier White-painted grand tourer, the soft-top convertible features an Imperial Blue roof and the Bavarian flag on the front fenders, seat headrests, and treadplates. “One single example will be handbuilt by Mulliner in Crewe, and officially presented in an exclusive event at the Munich retailer.”Enamel infills, 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels, bright chrome on the lower bumper’s grille, and dual veneer with Imperial Blue hide are a few other highlights of the special edition. Linen contrast stitching and piping, Linen overmat binding and stitching, and 1919 – 2019 lettering round off the list of model-exclusive enhancements. Bentley doesn’t mention a thing about the suck-squeeze-bang-blow part, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the customer were to settle for less than the 6.0-liter engine. The twin-turbo W12 develops 635 PS (626 horsepower) and 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) of torque, and the eight-speed transmission is connected to all-wheel drive for surefootedness.Despite the considerable weight of the Continental GT Convertible , Bentley quotes 3.7 seconds to 60 mph (96 km/h) and 3.8 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph). On full song, the gentle giant is much obliged to top 207 mph (333 km/h). In the United States, the cheapest configuration starts at $236,100 not including the destination charge. By comparison, the fixed-head coupe retails at $214,600 from the get-go.