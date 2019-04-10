2020 Bentley Flying Spur Shows Emblem and Silhouette in First Official Teasers

It’s not every day that we get to hear news coming from Bentley, the Volkswagen-owned company in charge of making luxury cars for high-end customers. Yet on Wednesday, on the eve of two major auto shows opening next week, the first official images of the carmaker’s newest model surfaced.

“The world’s leading luxury automotive company is innovating beyond the existing boundaries of performance, refinement, and luxury with the introduction of an all-new four-door Grand Tourer,” said Bentley when it released the teasers.



The



Visually, the carmaker will not digress too far from the design of the Continental GT. The car will sit on Volkswagen’s MSB platform, the one used in the Continental and Porsche Panamera.



In its current interpretation, the Flying Spur uses two engines, a 4.0- and a 6.0-liter unit, with various power outputs and in V6 and W12 configuration, respectively. It’s likely revised versions of these powertrains will continue to be used, but the industry is looking forward to is the introduction of the first hybrid Flying Spur.



There’s no official word yet on what combination of powertrains this variant will use, but Bentley could go for either the V6 used in the



More official info on the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur will follow in the months ahead.



