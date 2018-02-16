Bentley Continental GTC and Flying Spur Testing Against Mercedes Rivals

After launching the Conti' GT, Bentley is now working on all-new Generations of uber-luxury GTC cabriolet and Flying Spur sedan models. Both have been spied undergoing winter testing while their respective S-Class rivals were present for benchmarking.

The platform for all new Bentley models is co-developed with Porsche, which trickles down to every important component: suspension, infotainment, engines, and electronics.



The new GTC really has no secrets left to hide. It's been inching its way through development for the past couple of years. Its styling is identical to that of the GT coupe, and the effervescent camouflage wrap leads us to believe that a Geneva debut next month is possible.



Judging from the shape of the exhaust, this convertible is powered by the familiar 6.0-liter W12 engine with 636 HP and 900 Nm of torque available from just 1,350rpm. It's handled by an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic a la Panamera and an AWD system which can send up to 80% of torque to the rear for beautiful slides.



We're not expecting a featherweight car, as the coupe only lost 75 kilos. However, defying the laws of physics has become a Bentley specialty, and the GTC should still reach 100 km/h in about 3.8 seconds on its way to around 325 km/h.



