Spyshots: 2020 Bentley Flying Spur Laps Nurburgring, Hybrid Coming

The new Bentley Flying Spur should make its debut late this year, but the Brits could also introduce the luxury saloon in the first quarter of 2019. As it has happened with the last major revamp of the outgoing model, the Continental prefix used for the early versions of the luxury sedan will no longer be around, with the four-door simply keeping the Flying Spur badge.A prototype of the 2019/2020 Bentley Flying Spur has now been spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring, with the respectable camouflage on the car designed to make this look like the soon-to-be-replaced model . And while the styling changes will be evolutionary, you shouldn't let the appearance of the test car play any tricks on you.The newcomer will borrow the modular platform serving the second generation of the Porsche Panamera, albeit coming with slightly different measurements - for instance, the wheelbase will be more generous, delivering the expected cabin room.Nevertheless, just like in the case of the Conti, Crewe will maintain the W12 tradition. However, since the outgoing model already came in V8 trim, such an engine will also be offered on the new machine.Regardless of the cylinder count, an eight-speed automatic sending power to all four wheels should be offered as standard.And now that the Bentley Bentayga has introduced the brand to the plug-in hybrid world, new energy aficionados will be able to purchase the Flying Spur in gas-electric trim.As the 2018 Continental GT has shown, the generation change will bring a host of new technologies to the vehicle, with the list ranging from a three-chamber air suspension and a 48-volt anti-roll system to a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a digital dashboard and matrix LED headlights.When it comes to the cabin of the lavish four-door, the rumor mill talks about the interior showing quite a few differences to the 2018 Continental GT, but it's still too early to tell.The new Bentley Flying Spur should make its debut late this year, but the Brits could also introduce the luxury saloon in the first quarter of 2019.