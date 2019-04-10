Toyota Supra SUV Rendered, Out For BMW X4 Blood

I can hear the purists crying: "What, a Toyota Supra SUV? That's sacrilege, bring the sticks and stones upon the concept of such a machine!". First of all, I have to stress out the fact that we're dealing with a rendering here.

3 photos



From Skoda to Porsche, everybody wants a slice of the growing pie - while you're all familiar with the Cayenne Coupe, perhaps not everybody has met the China-only



Secondly, the idea of a Supra SUV isn't as wild as you might expect. Sure, I'd be among those giving such a car a big Thumbs Down, but I have to admit there would be a bit of business case behind it.



For one thing, the actual Mk V Supra sportscar isn't exactly a purist pleaser. The design is limited by the fixed points that came as part of the collaboration with BMW (the Supra is the sibling of the 2019 Z4, remember?) and the Toyota doesn't pack a manual - the official explanation for the latter only makes things stranger, as the Japanese carmaker claimed the reason behind the auto-only nature of the Supra was avoiding cannibalizing the 86. But the latter is half the price of the first.



Then there's the fact that the Mk IV Supra everybody adores these days came to the market as a big Grand Tourer, with all that power from its straight-six being there to offset the weight. It was only when the aftermarket comunity took over the car (the appearance in the original Fast and Furious movie was the climax) that tha JDM toy turned into a proper aficionado tool.



And it's no secret that big coupes are being replaced by crossovers with sloping rooflines these days. For instance, it's enough to look at Lamborghini, who put the Estoque four-door coupe on indefinite hold to build the Urus. Or, to use an example with a lesser pedigree, we can talk about the Ford Pump, which was once a nimble little coupe and is now a



Now, the Supra SUV-Coupe could be a rival for the BMW X4, based on Toyota's own bits and pieces. Of course, such a contraption would be as worthy of the Supra name as Mitsubishi's This pixel play portrays the 2020 Toyota Supra as a crossover-coupe. You know, the kind that seems to get more and more traction these days - pixel tip to autoreview.ru for the pair of images portraying the contraption.From Skoda to Porsche, everybody wants a slice of the growing pie - while you're all familiar with the Cayenne Coupe, perhaps not everybody has met the China-only Kodiaq GT , which serves as the Czech carmaker's flagship in the part of the world.Secondly, the idea of a Supraisn't as wild as you might expect. Sure, I'd be among those giving such a car a big Thumbs Down, but I have to admit there would be a bit of business case behind it.For one thing, the actual Mk V Supra sportscar isn't exactly a purist pleaser. The design is limited by the fixed points that came as part of the collaboration with BMW (the Supra is the sibling of the 2019 Z4, remember?) and the Toyota doesn't pack a manual - the official explanation for the latter only makes things stranger, as the Japanese carmaker claimed the reason behind the auto-only nature of the Supra was avoiding cannibalizing the 86. But the latter is half the price of the first.Then there's the fact that the Mk IV Supra everybody adores these days came to the market as a big Grand Tourer, with all that power from its straight-six being there to offset the weight. It was only when the aftermarket comunity took over the car (the appearance in the original Fast and Furious movie was the climax) that tha JDM toy turned into a proper aficionado tool.And it's no secret that big coupes are being replaced by crossovers with sloping rooflines these days. For instance, it's enough to look at Lamborghini, who put the Estoque four-door coupe on indefinite hold to build the Urus. Or, to use an example with a lesser pedigree, we can talk about the Ford Pump, which was once a nimble little coupe and is now a crossover Now, the Supra SUV-Coupe could be a rival for the BMW X4, based on Toyota's own bits and pieces. Of course, such a contraption would be as worthy of the Supra name as Mitsubishi's crossover concepts are of the Evo heritage. So I'm actually glad this is just a rendering.