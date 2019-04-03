Ford Puma Returns as Small Crossover, Has 48V Mild-Hybrid and 155 HP

Ford is currently in the midst of an SUV offensive and while this means multiple models from the Blue Oval's US lineup have been left behind to make room for crossovers, the carmaker is also strenghtening its high-rider range in Europe. So following the recent debut for the 2020 Escape and the Old Continent-only 2020 Explorer PHEV (think: 450hp, 620 lb-ft), the company has now introduced the 2020 Puma for Europe.
"Wasn't the Ford Puma a nimble little coupe?" we hear you asking. Well, the introduction of the small crossover puts an end to the rumors about Ford reviving the subcompact coupe that was the original Puma (this came about in the late 90s), at least as far as this nameplate is concerned.
Then again, Ford's European arm used to bet on MPVs (call them minivans, if you will) during the early days of the crossover rise, so the company is now throwing all its assets into the mix to make sure it makes up for that time. Keep in mind there's also a Mustang-inspired Electric SUV coming, which is called Mach 1 for the moment (this obviously won't be an Euro-only offering).
Returning to the 2020 Ford Puma, this will rival the likes of the Mazda CX-3 (this could be the closest competitor), Renault Captur, Hyundai Kona and Kia Stonic.
The newcomer is scheduled to enter production at the end of the current year and will be brought to the world via Ford's Craiova Assembly Plant in Romania. And while earlier speculation talked about the newcomer replacing the EcoSport (this is also producer at Craiova), it looks like the latter will remain on sale as a budget offering, whereas the newcomer lands as a more refined proposal.
The fresh Puma was (partially) revealed at the Go Further event in Amsterdam, but the company has only offered a teaser image of the crossover, along with a bit of info on the tech side. As such, we've added an Instagram video at the bottom of the page (lens tip to AutoRAI.nl), which allows us to get a more complete view on the new car's design.
As expected, the current ground clearance revolution at Ford is matched with serious electrification plans. Thus, the company talks about the Puma delivering up to 155 hp, mentioning there's a mild-hybrid version that mixes a 1.0-liter three-cylinder EcoBoost engine with an belt-driven starter-generator. The latter recovers braking energy, storing it into a 48V lithium-ion air-cooled battery pack, while also assisting the turbocharged gasoline engine.
So, will the new Ford Puma (we still wish the name would've been saved for a potential coupe) deliver a more dynamic driving experience compared to some of its rivals? Guess we'll have to wait and find out.
