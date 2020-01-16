2020 Audi A5 and S5 Pricing Announced in America, Models Get Mild Refresh

Only a day after announcing pricing for the updated A4 models, Audi has done the same thing for the very closely related A5 and S5.
While the A4 sedan and allroad wagon got a whole new front-end look, the cosmetic updates for the sportier models are less significant. This has to do with Audi not wanting to spend a lot of money on cars that don't sell in huge numbers.
Anyway, they have done a few things to the styling without messing anything up. Pay close enough attention and you might notice the headlights have a little X in the middle, while the grille has a new mesh pattern and three narrow (fake) vents at the top, which is a tribute to the 1984 Sport Quattro.
The model also sports some rectangular exhaust tips and new side skirts, plus this fresh shade of dark green. The inside looks about the same, save for the all-new 10.1-inch infotainment screen. The MIB 3 system is a touchscreen, so they deleted the swivel controller and added a small tray to the console in its place.
The A5 is available from $42,900 as a coupe, the same price if its a practical 4-door Sportback or a whopping $49,900 for the A5 Cabriolet. We have a sneaking suspicion that won't last more than one more model year. Meanwhile, the S5 starts from $51,900, and this is the first time in many years when an Audi has become cheaper from one year to another.
The standard powertrain remains a 2-liter TFSI turbo with 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. It's hooked up to a seven-speed S tronic twin-clutch gearbox and quattro AWD, allowing the lightest of the A5 models, the coupe, to sprint to 60mph in 5.6 seconds.
Meanwhile, the 2020 S5 uses a 3.0 TFSI making 349 horsepower and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. Its 8-speed auto will get you to 60 in around 4.4 to 4.8 seconds, depending on the body style.
