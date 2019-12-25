Audi RS 6 Avant, RS 7 Sportback Now Available to Order in the United Kingdom

Just in time for Christmas, the order books for the right-hand-drive Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback are now open. Bear in mind, however, that these two aren’t exactly affordable.
Without any further beating around the bush, the RS 6 Avant’s four-strong lineup starts with the entry-level trim at 92,700 pounds sterling. The Carbon Black, Vorsprung, and Launch Edition are a little more expensive, and like the family-oriented sports wagon, the RS 7 Sportback is available in four flavors as well. Pricing for the V8-engined liftback sedan starts at 97,050 pounds sterling on-the-road in the United Kingdom.
As mentioned in the previous paragraph, an eight-cylinder powerplant is shared by the two nameplates. Tuned to crank out 600 PS and 800 Nm of torque, the twin-turbo TFSI is adequately potent for mid-sized vehicles. The engine is paired to a tiptronic transmission with eight forward gears, quattro all-wheel drive, as well as a good ol’ center differential.
But wait, there’s more! The full potential of the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback is unlocked by the Dynamic Ride Control system, which comes standard for the range-topping Vorsprung edition. Dynamic all-wheel steering comes standard, and except for the conventionally sprung RS sport suspension plus with adaptive dampers of the Vorsprung, the remaining three trim levels feature adaptive air suspension from Audi Sport.
“These incredible new successors to firm favorites from Audi Sport made their world debuts to great critical acclaim earlier in the year, and for their arrival in the UK we have created a range of market-specific equipment packages that fully capitalize on all that they have to offer,” said UK director Andrew Doyle. “Whether they prefer the unadulterated brawn of the RS 6 or the more elegantly framed extremity of the RS 7, our customers can choose from four carefully considered UK-specification options.”
Turning our attention back to numbers, both models can shoot to 62 miles per hour (100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 155 miles per hour, and if you want to reach 174 mph, prepare to pay extra. The Vorsprung and Launch Edition are unrestricted from the get-go.
As mentioned in the previous paragraph, an eight-cylinder powerplant is shared by the two nameplates. Tuned to crank out 600 PS and 800 Nm of torque, the twin-turbo TFSI is adequately potent for mid-sized vehicles. The engine is paired to a tiptronic transmission with eight forward gears, quattro all-wheel drive, as well as a good ol’ center differential.
But wait, there’s more! The full potential of the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback is unlocked by the Dynamic Ride Control system, which comes standard for the range-topping Vorsprung edition. Dynamic all-wheel steering comes standard, and except for the conventionally sprung RS sport suspension plus with adaptive dampers of the Vorsprung, the remaining three trim levels feature adaptive air suspension from Audi Sport.
“These incredible new successors to firm favorites from Audi Sport made their world debuts to great critical acclaim earlier in the year, and for their arrival in the UK we have created a range of market-specific equipment packages that fully capitalize on all that they have to offer,” said UK director Andrew Doyle. “Whether they prefer the unadulterated brawn of the RS 6 or the more elegantly framed extremity of the RS 7, our customers can choose from four carefully considered UK-specification options.”
Turning our attention back to numbers, both models can shoot to 62 miles per hour (100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 155 miles per hour, and if you want to reach 174 mph, prepare to pay extra. The Vorsprung and Launch Edition are unrestricted from the get-go.