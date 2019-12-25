Audi RS 6 Avant, RS 7 Sportback Now Available to Order in the United Kingdom

More on this:

1 2020 Audi RS6 Does Its First 0 to 100 KM/H Acceleration Test in 3.5 Seconds

2 Dear Santa, Please Rid Us of Fake Exhaust Tips

3 2020 Audi SQ7 ABT Tuned to 510 PS, Widebody Kit Under Development

4 3-Year-Old Scratches 10 New Audis at Dealership, Including a 2020 Q3

5 2020 Audi SQ7 vs. SQ8: What's the Difference Between the V8 TDI Monsters?