2020 Audi Q7 Announced With Refresh, More Torque and Price Bump

Audi's refreshed Q7 has already landed in Europe a few months ago, and now the American market has one too. Meet the 2020 Q7, looking more modern, but still not as handsome as the Q8.
Several cosmetic changes were made to this older SUV design, meant to take the fight back to BMW and Mercedes. The 2020 Audi Q7 thus sports a fresh grille flanked by more advanced lighting units. Many small pieces of trim have been added or changed, including the aluminum-look skid plates and fresh 19-inch wheel design we see in these photos. Obviously, you can go much higher, up to a 22-inch.
But the biggest upgrade is on the inside, where the dashboard looks pulled straight out of the Q8. In addition to the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit, two screens are now part of the cabin, the main 10.1-inch one and the 8.6-inch display below that for climate control, comfort and convenience features. Creature comforts include an 8-way powered leather seat, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and power-folding third-row.
For 2020, the engine 3.0 TFSI, so nothing new. But power has gone up to 335 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. Compared to its forerunner, the new V6 engine develops an additional 6 hp and 44 lb-ft (60 Nm) of torque.
AWD and an 8-speed automatic form the basic Q7 powertrain which allows you to hit 60mph in 5.7 seconds, according to Audi. There's no mention of the hybrid tech that they're adding in Europe or the old base model, which was the "45 TFSI" with a 2-liter turbo.
Pricing also indicates the 2-liter is gone because the 2020 Audi Q7 is supposed to start from $60,800. That's about $7,300 more than the last model year or a $850 when you compare V6 to V6.
