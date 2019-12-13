Audi Anniversary Package 25 Years of RS Pays Tribute to RS 2 Avant

Based on the 80 Avant, the sports longroof developed by quattro GmbH was produced from 1994 to 1995. Manufactured in Zuffenhausen by Porsche, the five-door wagon received a successor in 1999 in the guise of the RS 4 Avant.
Even though very few were made, the RS 2 Avant is an important car for Audi and the four-ringer automaker’s performance division. Ingolstadt couldn’t let the 25th anniversary of the RS 2 Avant pass without a special edition, which is why the Anniversary Package 25 Years of RS has been developed for six nameplates. These range from the TT RS Coupe to the RS 7 Sportback, and in between them, we have the RS 4 Avant, RS 5 Coupe and Sportback, as well as the RS 6 Avant.
“All our RS models are strong characters. The RS 2 Avant from 1994 represented our philosophy of a strong performance, individuality, and full everyday usability,” said Oliver Hoffmann, the managing director of Audi Sport GmbH. As a brief refresher, quattro GmbH changed its name to Audi Sport in November 2016 when Stephan Winkelmann – now the chief exec of Bugatti – was in charge.
The 25th-anniversary package starts off with a matte look for the aluminum garnish and black detailing. The projectors housed within the exterior mirrors light up the tarmac with the anniversary logo every time you open the driver’s or passenger’s door, and the same logo can also be seen on the wheel’s center cover.
A two-tone combination of silver and gloss anthracite beautify the alloy wheels, and the exterior paintwork is a direct tribute to the RS 2 Avant. The Nogaro Blue body shell is complemented by cobalt blue accents for the Alcantara piping of the floor mats, center marking on the steering wheel’s rim, honeycomb seat pattern, and stitching. The 25th-anniversary logo is also present in the shoulder area of the seats, door trim panels, as well as the floor mats. And now, let’s talk pricing.
The package is available only in Europe for the time being, and the most affordable of the lot costs 9,350 euros in the case of the TT RS Coupe. The RS 4 and RS 5 can be specified with 25th-anniversary parts for 10,900 euros while the RS 6 and RS 7 level up to 14,500 euros.
