New Audi A6 allroad Pricing Announced for U.S. Market, Starts at $65,900

Longroofs are pretty much extinct in North America because the SUV reigns supreme, but a few automakers keep churning them out because there still is a market for a passenger car with tons of room. The A6 allroad , however, is crossing over Q8 territory with a sticker price of $65,900 excluding destination charge. 29 photos



The zero-to-60 acceleration is rated at 5.1 seconds, making the family-oriented station wagon eight-tenths of a second quicker than the Q8 with the 340-horsepower engine. The mild-hybrid powertrain also happens to be quite economical given the curb weight of the new A6 allroad, but that’s not exactly defining for this car.



Being an allroader, this fellow here provides an additional 0.6 inches of lift when traveling under 21.7 mph to improve overlanding capability. It’s still a far cry from a body-on-frame SUV like the two-door Jeep Wrangler, but nevertheless, it’s an appealing feature for many customers who want to combine the best of both worlds.



Where the A6 allroad truly excels is the exterior design, set apart from the A6 Avant by off-road enhancements. The interior also impresses by a huge margin over the competition, featuring dark brown walnut inlays, four-zone climate controls, lots of screens, dual-pane acoustic glass, power seats, and a heated steering wheel.



There's also what Audi calls the 20th Anniversary Edition package, which pays tribute to the original A6 allroad from 1999. This option includes a Gavial Green exterior with Scandium Gray elements, Sarder Brown Valcona leather with Fine Nappa accents, Fine Grain Ash Natural Noble Wood trim, illuminated door sills, and stainless-steel covers for the pedals and footrest.

