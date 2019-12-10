2020 Audi RS 5 Coupe, RS 5 Sportback Don't Feature Any Engine Improvements

autoevolution

It’s mid-cycle refresh time for the RS 5 twins, and as expected of Audi, neither the coupe or four-door sedan have received any upgrades under the hood. The TFSI twin-turbo V6 with 2.9 liters of displacement soldiers on with 450 PS and 600 Nm, translating to 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.
Hey Audi, have you heard of AMG and the M division? Your biggest competitors in the segment have or are planning to introduce 500-plus-horsepower options from either six or eight cylinders. What were you thinking, man?

The A5 on which the RS 5 is based also happens to be a bit disappointing in terms of underpinnings because the platform is front-biased. The 4 Series and C-Class Coupe, by comparison, send the goodies to the rear axle. Even if the Audi RS 5 comes standard with quattro all-wheel drive, there’s still the long list of optional extras that are needed to unlock the full potential of the car.

Moving forward, the fixed-head coupe and the Sportback borrow some of the styling upgrades of the facelifted A5 along with a few Audi Sport improvements to the front and rear fascias. The honeycomb grille with RS 6 and RS 7 influences is complemented by a line of vents, which happen to be all fake for the sake of styling over functionality.

Different alloy wheels available in 19 and 20 inches, LED lighting, two new paint choices (Turbo Blue and Tango Red), as well as revised graphics for the 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit are also worthy of mention. The RS1 and RS2 settings allow the driver to calibrate the steering, suspension, and exhaust on the fly, customizing them to suit the driving scenario. BMW has M1 and M2 for quite a number of years now, which goes to show how far behind Audi happens to be.

Top speed for both the RS 5 Coupe and RS 5 Sportback for the 2020 model year is electronically limited to 155 miles per hour because the four-ringed automaker certainly loves to profit from options. For a pocketful of euros or dollars more, the limiter can be removed for a maximum velocity of 174 mph.
