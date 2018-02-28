2019 Volvo S60 Masterfully Rendered With S90-inspired Taillights

Volvo poured lots of funds into the Ridgeville-based plant in South Carolina
, which measures 2.3 million square foot and features tooling for vehicles underpinned by the Scalable Product Architecture. The target for yearly output is 60,000 units, with the automaker confirming that 100,000 units are possible at maximum capacity.
Coming with front- and all-wheel-drive, the 2019 Volvo S60
will borrow most of the drivetrain options from the V60. Diesel engines include the D3 and D4 (2.0-liter displacement), and the gas-powered lineup consists of the T5 and T6 (2.0-liter). The lattermost engine, as opposed to the T5, is both turbocharged and supercharged.
Two plug-in hybrid options are also in the offing. The T6 Twin Engine
has 340 horsepower to offer, while the range-topping T8 Twin Engine churns out 390 of them Swedish ponies. The big question is, how will the S60 look at the rear end?
Both the front and profile are no-brainers considering the advent of the V60, but modifying the exterior design from station wagon to the sedan means two things. First and foremost, the rear doors will be adjusted to suit the body style. As for the second aspect, Volvo is most likely to draw inspiration from the S90
.
Starting from this premise, Kleber Silva
took to his Photoshop skills to imagine how the S60 would look. Consider it a preview of the real deal, which has been confirmed to drop this summer by none other than senior VP Lex Kerssemakers.
A conventional trunk lid and S90-style taillights represent the best bet possible, more so if you consider what the competition has to offer. Those in the market for a liftback sedan with a hatchback can turn to the likes of the Audi A5 Sportback
.