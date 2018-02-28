autoevolution
 

2019 Volvo S60 Masterfully Rendered With S90-inspired Taillights

28 Feb 2018, 12:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Following the premiere of the 2019 Volvo V60 at the 88th Geneva Motor Show, the 60 Series is set up to usher in the second all-new member of the family. S60 is its name, with the S standing for sedan, and the newcomer will be built in America.
90 photos
2019 Volvo S60 rendering2019 Volvo S60 rendering2019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V602019 Volvo V60
Volvo poured lots of funds into the Ridgeville-based plant in South Carolina, which measures 2.3 million square foot and features tooling for vehicles underpinned by the Scalable Product Architecture. The target for yearly output is 60,000 units, with the automaker confirming that 100,000 units are possible at maximum capacity.

Coming with front- and all-wheel-drive, the 2019 Volvo S60 will borrow most of the drivetrain options from the V60. Diesel engines include the D3 and D4 (2.0-liter displacement), and the gas-powered lineup consists of the T5 and T6 (2.0-liter). The lattermost engine, as opposed to the T5, is both turbocharged and supercharged.

Two plug-in hybrid options are also in the offing. The T6 Twin Engine has 340 horsepower to offer, while the range-topping T8 Twin Engine churns out 390 of them Swedish ponies. The big question is, how will the S60 look at the rear end?

Both the front and profile are no-brainers considering the advent of the V60, but modifying the exterior design from station wagon to the sedan means two things. First and foremost, the rear doors will be adjusted to suit the body style. As for the second aspect, Volvo is most likely to draw inspiration from the S90.

Starting from this premise, Kleber Silva took to his Photoshop skills to imagine how the S60 would look. Consider it a preview of the real deal, which has been confirmed to drop this summer by none other than senior VP Lex Kerssemakers.

A conventional trunk lid and S90-style taillights represent the best bet possible, more so if you consider what the competition has to offer. Those in the market for a liftback sedan with a hatchback can turn to the likes of the Audi A5 Sportback.
2019 Volvo S60 rendering Volvo S60 sedan Volvo Spa design
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
VOLVO models:
VOLVO V60VOLVO V60 MediumVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactAll VOLVO models  