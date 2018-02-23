Volvo Coupe SUV Considered, “But Not In The Short Term”

Volvo Cars is the latest automaker to announce that it can’t fight the ongoing trend, with Lex Kerssemakers making a case for such a model in the long term. Speaking to Auto Express
, the senior vice president of Volvo in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa had the following to report: “We cover 98 percent of the segments, so it’s more likely we’ll go further into the depths than expand.”
At the present moment, Volvo has three sport utility vehicles to its name. Starting with the compact-sized XC40, the lineup continues with the SPA-based XC60
and big daddy XC90. The British publication highlights that XC50 could be the name of the coupe-ified SUV
waiting for approval, which is “on the cards after 2020.”
Volvo
filed the trademark for XC50 with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office in January 2001, again in June 2011, and a third time on January 30th, 2018. Identified by serial number 87776463, the application for XC50 is for “land motor vehicles, namely, automobiles and their engines.”
In other words, the Swedish automaker secured and plans on keeping the rights to use the name.
The more pressing question is, how will the XC50 stack up against the XC40 and XC60 if approved for production? Would it be based on the Common Modular Architecture of the XC40
or the Scalable Product Architecture of the XC60? Will it be offered as EV at some point in the future? All in all, there’s a lot Volvo has to sort out by the time the higher-ups give their blessing for development.
Bearing in mind the X2 and X4 are based on the X1 and X3, respectively, the most likely outcome for the XC50 is a compact-sized coupe crossover. Oh, and by the way, Volvo also owns the rights to XC70
, which has been used for the all-road version of the V70 station wagon until 2016.