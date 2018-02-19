Volvo’s First Ever Three-Cylinder Drive-E Engine Debuts on XC40

Swedish carmaker Volvo
announced on Monday a historic-first for the brand, the implementation of the new three-cylinder Drive-E engine on the XC40 SUV. The first-ever three-cylinder in the lineup will bring with it two other powerplants that would be added to the range as well.
Designed to be capable of integration with the win Engine plug-in hybrid Volvo uses, XC40’s new heart is based on the four-cylinder Drive-E engine. It will work in conjunction with a six-speed transmission, while an eight-speed one would be added to the range the following year.
Volvo says both a hybrid version and a pure electric one would be added to the XC40 range in the near future.
With the Drive-E, the XC40 will also get two other heart transplants, as both the D3 150 hp and the T4 190 hp will also be fitted under the hood. Currently, the XC40 uses only two engines, the D4 190 hp with an automatic transmission and the T5 247 hp with the same gearbox.
The Drive-E also marks the first visual overhaul for the XC40
, first introduced in 2017. Several new trim levels have been added to the Momentum and R-Design available since launch. The XC40 thus gets a new entry-level base version, as well as a high-end Inscription trim.
The Inscription will come with a choice of three rims, unique skidplates, model-specific car colors, and the Driftwood deco first featured on the XC60.
“The new XC40 is a youthful car that suits drivers with a strong sense of individuality,”
said Alexander Petrofski, senior director cluster 40 at Volvo Cars.
“We want our customers to be able to make a statement their way – subtle or otherwise – and so we want to offer them more choices, both in performance and styling.”
Pricing for the XC40 fitted with the new engine has not been announced.