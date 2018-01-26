2019 Volvo V60 Reportedly Coming To Geneva

The oldest Volvo
in the lineup, the V60 started production 10 years ago at the Swedish automaker’s factory in Torslanda. The S60 is just as old, and Volvo knows it all too well that something has to be done. As in redesigning both cars from the ground up on the SPA vehicle architecture.
Production of the sedan is confirmed to start sometime in 2018 at an all-new plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina
. Construction began in 2015, and according to the latest information, the 2.3-million square-foot facility is in the middle of tooling up. Volvo targets an annual output of 60,000 vehicles for North America and export, but there’s not a single word on the V60.
Industry analysts bet on the Torslanda facility for the 2019 Volvo V60. But as chief executive officer Hakan Samuelsson
said not that long ago in an interview with the Belgian media, the Ghent assembly plant in Belgium where the XC40 is made is preparing to welcome a second all-new model.
The truth of the matter is, Torslanda is the best bet because it’s specialized in SPA-based vehicles. The XC40
and upcoming Ghent-built models, on the other hand, are underpinned by the Compact Modular Architecture. With that mystery hopefully put to rest, what exactly is in the pipeline?
Spy photos of the V60 lay it as it is, and the truth of the matter is, the V60
is a smaller interpretation of the V90. Thor’s Hammer headlights, elongated roof finishing in an artfully-sculpted hatchback, cool-looking alloy wheels, and one of the most inviting interiors in the business is how the V60 rolls. Not bad for the model that rivals the Audi A4 Avant, right?
An area where the V60 (and S60)
will be lacking is engine choices, as in diversity. The range will consist of 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo gasoline and diesel mills, topping with the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain that hustles 400 ponies with the help of an eight-speed auto.