2019 Volvo V60 Allegedly Leaked in Low-Res Photos a Week Before Launch

It looks like the V60
won't have such a unique way of breaking cover, and will settle for a pair of low-res photos probably taken from the vehicle's brochure. The pictures surfaced on the automotosvijet.com
website from Bosnia and Herzegovina, but they were quickly taken down for whatever reason.
Since we're not dealing with official pictures from an official source, it's worth maintaining a shadow of a doubt over their authenticity, but we think they're the real deal. It could be somebody touching up a Volvo V90
in Photoshop - with the low resolution helping to hide any flaws - but we doubt it.
As for the actual car, it looks just as anyone would expect: like a baby V90. The image showing a woman leaning against the driver's door makes the V60 look exceedingly large, but maybe they simply used a very small model - is that a thing, to make the car look bigger?
Whatever the case, the V60 will go against the Audi A4 Avant, the BMW
3 Series Touring, and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class T-Modell when it reaches the dealerships, and at least from a design point of view, it should give the Germans a run for their money.
The interior styling and quality should be top-notch as well, but let's just hope it will be slightly more spacious than the V90 compared to the rest of the segment. The larger wagon has a pretty cramped interior that, on the one side, makes you feel very cocooned, but on the other doesn't reflect the vehicle's exterior dimensions.
Considering Volvo
only offers 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines on its top range of products, the V60 won't get anything more glamorous than that. The T8 hybrid setup from the XC90 will definitely not make it under the hood of the smaller wagon (it's not available on the V90 either), but the V60 could still get as much as 320 hp from the T6 gasoline turbocharged engine.
Diesel options will include 190 and 235 hp outputs from a 2.0-liter turbocharged unit, the latter featuring Volvo's PowerPulse technology. A less powerful gasoline version will also be on offer, and the V60 might be the first modern Volvo to introduce engines with a smaller displacement than the omnipresent 2.0-liters.
The new wagon will have its official presentation next week before making the first public debut at the Geneva Motor Show early in March.