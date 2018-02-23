Lexus LC and LS Wald Tuning Projects Debut at Osaka Auto Messe 2018

autoevolution
 

The Lexus LS 500h made its debut only a few months ago, but there's already a hardcore tuning project making its debut in Japan at the Osaka Auto Messe 2018. We're talking about Wald, a company known for its Black Bison packages that also showed a cool LC coupe kit.
27 photos
While both these Lexus models are less common than their German counterparts, you're unlikely to see that many Wald tuning projects, which makes them extra-cool.

Starting with the LS flagship sedan, we see that it has received the ground effects treatment in chrome on top of a white body, which has become an uncommon combination.

At the front, the sculptural elements added to the bumper together with the angular headlights remind us of a 1950s airliner. A chrome chin spoiler is matched by chrome door trim, chrome door angles, and mirrors.

Around the back, we have even more chrome, added as frilling for the taillights, bumper and a trunk spoiler. Care to guess what they did to the wind frames? Exactly! What we want to know is if those are real exhaust mufflers or not, since this is obviously the hybrid model.

Both the LS and LC feature lowered suspension and new wheels, but the coupe is more elaborately decorated. It's a widebody package with completely new front fenders, inserts to increase the back girth and even an LED lighting system for the new chin spoiler of the car.

It's obviously overdone, but we like it more than the chromed LS 500h because of the Stormtrooper color combination. Both the bottom chin spoiler and the canard winglets higher up are painted black, thus standing out more. But we're still not fans of the "intakes" at the back, which serve no esthetic or performance function. Maybe a wing would have been a better choice.

