2019 Volvo V60 Officially Unveiled. Sexy Wagon Gets Two PHEV Engines

21 Feb 2018, 16:30 UTC ·
by
Ahead of its official debut next month at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volvo has officially unveiled the all-new V60 wagon. As expected, the tech is similar to the XC60 SUV, but with extra design flair inside and out.
The V90 is pretty sweet, but this more compact version of the same Scalable Product Architecture looks sportier. However, we suspect that the sloping trunk means you won't get the same space as in the old brick-shaped wagons.

At 4,761mm long, the new 60 stretches itself 117mm more than the XC60. Despite this, the trunk space isn't massive, sitting at 529 liters with the rear seats in place. By comparison, the rear-wheel-drive (that hurts trunk space) BMW 3 Series Touring isn't far behind at 495 liters, while an Octavia Combi offers 610 liters.

Of course, Volvo won't leave you wanting for convenience features back there, as the trunk features cargo hooks, underfloor storage, nets and a divider.

Exterior styling is nearly identical to the larger V90, and that's not a bad thing. However, we were hoping to see a little more creativity exhibited in the lighting department. At least wider fenders and deeper front intakes give it a masculine appearance.

The trim levels influence the way the interior looks, adding better materials the more you pay. Full leather in black is beautiful, but we mostly fell in love with the tartan-like fabric and cream leather combination.

The new V60 leads Volvo's green program, offering not one but two plug-in hybrid powertrains. The top-end T8 Twin Engine AWD delivers 390 horsepower, slightly less than we're used to, while the T6 Twin Engine AWD is new and promises 340 HP.

In the United States, the V60 will start with T5 FWD, producing 250hp and move up to T6 AWD powertrains with 316hp. Europeans, meanwhile, will also enjoy 150 and 190 HP 2-liter diesel engines.

Volvo's well know safety suite makes the V60 into an all-seeing car that predicts everything from kangaroos to cyclists. The latest Sensus infotainment system will come right out of the box with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.

