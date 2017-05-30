Volvo XC60 Review Says It's the Segment's Top Buy at the Moment

Well, just so you don't go through the entire video and come back here to complain, the review doesn't say that per se. What it does relay, though, is that the new Volvo
XC60 is better than the Jaguar
F-Pace.
OK, and how is that synonym to being the best car in its class. Well, under any other circumstance it wouldn't be, but since it's coming from an Auto Express journalist, then it's pretty much exactly what it means. And that's because the British publication awarded the feline SUV
the title of "car of the year."
We all know how subjective the Brits are when it comes to the vehicles that stem from their country, but that only makes any praise directed at other brands all that more valuable. And this review isn't short on appreciative words toward the Swedish SUV.
In fact, the only bad thing to say about the XC60 the reviewer could find was the handling - and even that had to be said with a soft voice, because this is an SUV after all, so nobody's going to buy it for its sporty attitude.
You do get the feeling the XC60 is helped by the fact that the old generation has been around for so long, we were desperately waiting for something new. And with the current attractive design, gorgeous interiors, and very high levels of tech that you can find across the Volvo range, the Swedes couldn't have gone wrong with the new XC60 even if they tried.
You know a car is good when the reviewer resorts to nitpicking, as Steve Fowler does here by listing the wind noise as a drawback, even though he goes to admit that you need to be listening for it to know it's there.
With some very prestigious names as direct competitors - Audi Q5, BMW
X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Porsche
Macan, and even the Range Rover Evoque - one could say simply to be quoted among them would have been an achievement for the Volvo XC60 a few years ago. Now, though, it actually threatens to offer a better overall package, and that must not sink well for all the other brands.