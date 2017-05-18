autoevolution

Volvo To Assemble CKD Kits Of The XC90 In India

 
18 May 2017, 9:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
As a manufacturer, Volvo is growing stronger and faster than ever before. With production facilities in Sweden, Belgium, China, and another plant in the making in the U.S. of A., business is definitely booming. Only recently, Volvo announced that India will be added to that list, with the XC90 confirmed to be built there in CKD form.
In other words, the automaker will ship knock-down kits of the mid-size luxury SUV to the South Asian country, then Volvo Auto India will put the pieces together as per instructions. The facility where the XC90 will be assembled is located near Bangalore, and Volvo plans to add additional models to the tally at a later date, all based on the SPA platform used by all 90 Series vehicles and the XC60.

“I am pleased that as of this year we will be able to start selling Volvos that are Made in India,” commented Hakan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of the company. “Starting vehicle assembly in India is an important step for Volvo Cars as we aim to grow our sales in this fast-growing market and double our market share in the premium segment in coming years,” he concluded.

The main reason Volvo made the decision to invest in India is, of course, the rising demand for premium vehicles in the region. Still relatively small by U.S. and European standards, analysts expect a rapid growth in the coming years. At the present moment, Volvo owns almost 5 percent of the segment, and aims to double that figure by 2020. In 2016, the automaker sold 1,400 cars in India.

In related news, Volvo has four all-new models in the pipeline: the XC20 baby crossover, XC40, and S60, plus the company’s first electric vehicle. On the flip side, word on the street is that Volvo will stop developing diesel engine technology beyond 2023 due to rising aftertreatment system costs.
Volvo India industry Volvo XC90 Spa Volvo XC60
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our VOLVO Testdrives:

VOLVO XC60 75
VOLVO V40 Cross Country77
VOLVO S60 DRIVe 71
VOLVO S60 69
VOLVO C30 60
VOLVO XC60 70
VOLVO XC70 67
2016 VOLVO XC90 T679
2016 VOLVO XC9079
2015 Volvo S60 Drive-E74