Volvo Starts Production Of The All-New XC60

In nine years since its debut, the original Volvo XC60
became the best-selling premium mid-sized SUV in Europe. Almost a million units were sold globally, but today, the next chapter of the story begins with the start of production of the new model.
Introduced for the 2018 model year,
the second generation of the XC60 is produced at the company’s plant in Torslanda, located very close to Volvo’s HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden. Bearing in mind the XC60 represents 30 percent of the automaker’s sales, the all-new model has pretty big shoes to fill.
“This is a proud day for everyone at the plant,”
said Magnus Nilsson, the vice president of the Torslandaverken complex. “We have worked hard in recent weeks and months to prepare Torslanda for this latest new Volvo model, and now we are ready to start delivering new XC60s to customers,”
he added.
The fourth model based on the in-house developed SPA platform following the XC90, S90, and V90, the 2018 XC60 is available exclusively with 2.0-liter engines. The pictured car, which is the first customer-bound XC60, is equipped with the T5
specification of the VEA engine family.
In this application, the turbocharged mill develops 251 horsepower (254 PS) and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque. The T6 derivative, meanwhile, adds a supercharger, whereas the most exciting option running on gasoline is the T8 plug-in hybrid. Incidentally, the T8 Twin Engine also happens to be the most fuel-efficient powertrain available for the second-gen crossover SUV
.
If it’s diesel you want for either torque or gas mileage, two offerings are available: the D4 (190 PS) and D5 (235 PS). Regardless of choice, all XC60s ship with an eight-speed automatic transmission developed by Aisin Seiki.
As the 2018 XC60 gradually becomes available to order in other markets, Volvo expects to set a new record in 2017 as far as sales are concerned. In the near future, the rest of the 60 Series lineup will be refreshed from the ground up, then comes the turn of the 40 Series. With a bit of luck, Volvo might also step into subcompact vehicle territory with the 20 Series
. What's more, at least two electric vehicles
are also in the pipeline.