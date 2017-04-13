Satin Perfect Blue Volvo XC90 Is Not Your Usual Wrap Job

autoevolution

The vast majority of wrap jobs we bring to your attention involve go-fast machines (remember the 919 hybrid-impersonating Porsche 918 Spyder we showed you earlier today?). However, the second skin tale delivered with the help of the images to your right is one of the exceptions.
This hue reinvention story is built around a Volvo XC90, coming all the way from The Netherlands. The lavish SUV was color-massaged by a specialist dubbed JD Customs, which turned the Swedish machine into something that looks like a... more serious smurf.

According to the company, the XC90 is now dressed in Perfect Satin Blue and the result is worthy of our undivided attention. First of all, the hue seen here is nothing short of spectacular. Secondly, the attention to detail is impressive, as you'll be able to notice in the image gallery.

The wrap specialist took the time to introduce the project on its Facebook page: "Just finished our first project in our new facility! We've wrapped this SUV Satin Perfect Blue, painted the details black and tinted the windows,"

Given the all-tame character of the Volvo XC90, some might be a bit surprised to see such a vivid color covering the massive stance of the high-riding Angelholm model.

As we found out during our first encounter with the current generation of the Volvo SUV flagship, driving the XC90 feels a bit like spending time with your guardian angel.

And we're not just talking about the plethora of safety features offered by the brand here. The peace of mind offered by the XC90 is priceless. It's worth noting that the conclusion stands regardless of the engine or trim level choice one makes. As such, it's not difficult to understand why an owner wants to show the model the kind of wrap love seen here.
