Rusty Wrap Dodge Challenger Hellcat Looks like a Muscle Beater

The world of wraps is currently going through a revolution, with plenty of the designs that allowed the second skin realm to become a viable paint alternative having now been left behind in favor of beater wraps such as the one we're here to bring you.
This two-tone second skin approach delivers a thorough Dodge Challenger Hellcat
transformation. Yes, we know - there aren't too many aficionados who look at the 707 hp beast and feel the need for extra visual touches.
One of the pioneers of the beaten wrap trend is Scott Skepple, with the digital artist being the one behind this Hellcat attire. For one thing, we'll remind you that the pixel wielder has a thing for playing with Porsches
.
This example of the Mopar machine happens to be a demo car for wrapworks. The Californian developer's muscle car left the factory in black trim and this is not the first time when it gets a two-tone wrap. And, to make the most out of the hue changes, the window tint has been involved in the color play. Other such small tricks that manage to make an important difference invole the blacked-out Hellcat badges on the front fenders.This muscle car started out in life as a black example of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat
We've added a few Instagram images that show the color history of the Dodge
below, so you can easily see how much of a difference such a second skin stunt can make.
Wrap aside, this Challenger Hellcat also features custom wheels (these could be ADV.1 units), as well as what appear to be a few aero mods.
The Mopar beast has made its debut over the weekend, so those driving their machines over in California might expect to meet the thing at their local Cars & Coffee events.
The Wrapworks Hellcat getting a makeover just in time for Spring Fest. Swipe to get a sneak peak. @
